NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now at 20,740 with 237 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus data shows that the numbers across the state are still rising, county by county.

Statewide, there are now 20,740 cases in Georgia, with 3,959 hospitalized for treatment, and 836 dead to the virus, according to the latest Georgia Department of Public Health update.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s total of 20,166 across the state.

In Columbus, 237 people have tested positive for the virus, with five new cases added since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see numbers grow as well, with 341 in nearby Sumter County, 107 in Troup County, and 48 in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: