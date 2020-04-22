NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now at 20,740 with 237 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus data shows that the numbers across the state are still rising, county by county.

Statewide, there are now 20,740 cases in Georgia, with 3,959 hospitalized for treatment, and 836 dead to the virus, according to the latest Georgia Department of Public Health update.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s total of 20,166 across the state.

In Columbus, 237 people have tested positive for the virus, with five new cases added since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see numbers grow as well, with 341 in nearby Sumter County, 107 in Troup County, and 48 in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton222284
Dekalb158730
Dougherty1468107
Gwinnett126346
Cobb125961
Hall7789
Clayton54821
Henry38810
Sumter34120
Cherokee33110
Carroll31111
Richmond30913
Lee29217
Mitchell27823
Bartow25827
Douglas2538
Muscogee2374
Forsyth2238
Bibb2174
Chatham1936
Houston18813
Upson18612
Early17612
Coweta1684
Terrell15918
Colquitt1576
Randolph14717
Fayette1458
Newton1444
Paulding1447
Thomas14414
Rockdale1436
Baldwin1424
Worth1419
Spalding1398
Crisp1282
Floyd1278
Columbia1232
Habersham1192
Clarke11613
Lowndes1163
Troup1074
Barrow1013
Ware957
Tift913
Coffee844
Butts831
Calhoun752
Dooly736
Gordon688
Walton643
Jackson631
Turner595
Macon572
Oconee530
Burke513
Pierce512
Decatur501
Glynn490
Greene491
Dawson481
Harris482
Meriwether470
Whitfield474
Appling462
Wilcox466
Laurens431
Stephens411
Bryan382
Grady382
Johnson371
Mcduffie374
Oglethorpe373
Polk360
Walker360
Brooks356
Peach352
Pike352
Liberty340
Marion331
Bulloch322
White320
Effingham301
Catoosa290
Lamar280
Washington281
Camden270
Putnam272
Lumpkin260
Seminole262
Haralson251
Miller230
Morgan230
Jones220
Talbot221
Wilkinson222
Dodge210
Toombs213
Wilkes210
Bacon201
Baker202
Brantley202
Clay202
Ben Hill190
Gilmer190
Murray190
Fannin180
Jasper180
Madison181
Pickens182
Telfair180
Pulaski171
Stewart170
Banks160
Schley161
Emanuel150
Irwin150
Monroe151
Towns150
Union151
Crawford140
Jenkins141
Screven141
Cook131
Dade131
Franklin130
Taylor132
Jefferson111
Berrien100
Chattooga101
Elbert100
Hancock100
Lincoln100
Warren100
Wayne100
Heard81
Rabun80
Candler70
Charlton70
Chattahoochee70
Clinch70
Jeff Davis71
Lanier71
Webster70
Hart60
Atkinson50
Bleckley50
Echols50
Tattnall50
Evans40
Mcintosh40
Twiggs40
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown6670
Non-Georgia Resident10028

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

