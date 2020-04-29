NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now at 25,274, with 290 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see a rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, even as the state begins to reopen its economy and businesses.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 25,274 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,948 hospitalized for treatment and 1,052 Georgians have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 24,584 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 290 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 372 in nearby Sumter County, and 141 in Troup County. There are 58 confirmed cases in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|2763
|108
|DeKalb
|1912
|44
|Gwinnett
|1666
|54
|Cobb
|1543
|81
|Dougherty
|1498
|120
|Hall
|1203
|16
|Clayton
|682
|24
|Unknown
|564
|2
|Henry
|489
|11
|Cherokee
|435
|11
|Richmond
|385
|14
|Sumter
|372
|27
|Carroll
|343
|13
|Lee
|313
|20
|Bartow
|306
|30
|Douglas
|304
|11
|Mitchell
|300
|30
|Bibb
|295
|8
|Muscogee
|290
|6
|Forsyth
|286
|9
|Chatham
|221
|7
|Houston
|218
|13
|Habersham
|214
|7
|Early
|209
|21
|Upson
|209
|17
|Baldwin
|205
|6
|Spalding
|201
|9
|Coweta
|191
|4
|Newton
|184
|7
|Colquitt
|182
|6
|Rockdale
|176
|6
|Paulding
|173
|7
|Thomas
|173
|17
|Terrell
|172
|18
|Fayette
|171
|9
|Crisp
|160
|3
|Randolph
|158
|19
|Columbia
|151
|3
|Lowndes
|146
|4
|Worth
|146
|9
|Clarke
|143
|13
|Troup
|141
|4
|Floyd
|138
|11
|Butts
|130
|3
|Barrow
|127
|4
|Coffee
|123
|4
|Dooly
|120
|8
|Ware
|114
|10
|Walton
|113
|3
|Tift
|101
|5
|Calhoun
|90
|4
|Wilcox
|89
|9
|Gordon
|86
|12
|Jackson
|82
|1
|Whitfield
|76
|4
|Macon
|75
|3
|Burke
|73
|3
|Stephens
|71
|1
|Turner
|67
|8
|Appling
|65
|5
|Dawson
|59
|1
|Oconee
|59
|0
|Grady
|58
|3
|Harris
|58
|2
|Walker
|58
|0
|Decatur
|57
|1
|Gilmer
|57
|0
|White
|57
|0
|Glynn
|55
|1
|Laurens
|54
|1
|Pierce
|54
|3
|Meriwether
|53
|1
|Polk
|53
|0
|Brooks
|52
|6
|Greene
|52
|2
|Bryan
|50
|2
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Catoosa
|47
|0
|Peach
|45
|2
|McDuffie
|44
|4
|Marion
|42
|1
|Hancock
|39
|1
|Johnson
|39
|2
|Pike
|39
|2
|Lumpkin
|38
|1
|Putnam
|37
|5
|Washington
|37
|1
|Liberty
|36
|0
|Bulloch
|35
|2
|Lamar
|35
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Union
|34
|1
|Wilkinson
|34
|2
|Camden
|31
|1
|Miller
|31
|0
|Seminole
|30
|2
|Haralson
|28
|1
|Jones
|28
|0
|Toombs
|28
|3
|Fannin
|27
|1
|Murray
|27
|0
|Dodge
|26
|1
|Pickens
|26
|2
|Ben Hill
|25
|0
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Pulaski
|25
|1
|Telfair
|25
|0
|Madison
|24
|1
|Wilkes
|24
|0
|Bacon
|22
|1
|Brantley
|22
|2
|Cook
|22
|1
|Elbert
|22
|0
|Jasper
|22
|0
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Stewart
|22
|0
|Talbot
|22
|1
|Baker
|21
|2
|Clay
|21
|2
|Emanuel
|21
|0
|Towns
|21
|1
|Banks
|18
|0
|Berrien
|18
|0
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Chattooga
|16
|1
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Taylor
|16
|2
|Crawford
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Jeff Davis
|15
|1
|Screven
|15
|1
|Dade
|14
|1
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Bleckley
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Rabun
|12
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|12
|0
|Chattahoochee
|11
|0
|Webster
|10
|2
|Charlton
|9
|0
|Hart
|9
|0
|Heard
|9
|1
|Clinch
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Tattnall
|8
|0
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Quitman
|5
|1
|Evans
|4
|0
|Long
|4
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|0
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Glascock
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.