NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now at 25,274, with 290 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see a rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, even as the state begins to reopen its economy and businesses.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 25,274 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,948 hospitalized for treatment and 1,052 Georgians have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 24,584 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 290 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 372 in nearby Sumter County, and 141 in Troup County. There are 58 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 2763 108 DeKalb 1912 44 Gwinnett 1666 54 Cobb 1543 81 Dougherty 1498 120 Hall 1203 16 Clayton 682 24 Unknown 564 2 Henry 489 11 Cherokee 435 11 Richmond 385 14 Sumter 372 27 Carroll 343 13 Lee 313 20 Bartow 306 30 Douglas 304 11 Mitchell 300 30 Bibb 295 8 Muscogee 290 6 Forsyth 286 9 Chatham 221 7 Houston 218 13 Habersham 214 7 Early 209 21 Upson 209 17 Baldwin 205 6 Spalding 201 9 Coweta 191 4 Newton 184 7 Colquitt 182 6 Rockdale 176 6 Paulding 173 7 Thomas 173 17 Terrell 172 18 Fayette 171 9 Crisp 160 3 Randolph 158 19 Columbia 151 3 Lowndes 146 4 Worth 146 9 Clarke 143 13 Troup 141 4 Floyd 138 11 Butts 130 3 Barrow 127 4 Coffee 123 4 Dooly 120 8 Ware 114 10 Walton 113 3 Tift 101 5 Calhoun 90 4 Wilcox 89 9 Gordon 86 12 Jackson 82 1 Whitfield 76 4 Macon 75 3 Burke 73 3 Stephens 71 1 Turner 67 8 Appling 65 5 Dawson 59 1 Oconee 59 0 Grady 58 3 Harris 58 2 Walker 58 0 Decatur 57 1 Gilmer 57 0 White 57 0 Glynn 55 1 Laurens 54 1 Pierce 54 3 Meriwether 53 1 Polk 53 0 Brooks 52 6 Greene 52 2 Bryan 50 2 Oglethorpe 48 3 Catoosa 47 0 Peach 45 2 McDuffie 44 4 Marion 42 1 Hancock 39 1 Johnson 39 2 Pike 39 2 Lumpkin 38 1 Putnam 37 5 Washington 37 1 Liberty 36 0 Bulloch 35 2 Lamar 35 2 Effingham 34 1 Union 34 1 Wilkinson 34 2 Camden 31 1 Miller 31 0 Seminole 30 2 Haralson 28 1 Jones 28 0 Toombs 28 3 Fannin 27 1 Murray 27 0 Dodge 26 1 Pickens 26 2 Ben Hill 25 0 Morgan 25 0 Pulaski 25 1 Telfair 25 0 Madison 24 1 Wilkes 24 0 Bacon 22 1 Brantley 22 2 Cook 22 1 Elbert 22 0 Jasper 22 0 Monroe 22 1 Stewart 22 0 Talbot 22 1 Baker 21 2 Clay 21 2 Emanuel 21 0 Towns 21 1 Banks 18 0 Berrien 18 0 Franklin 17 0 Chattooga 16 1 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Taylor 16 2 Crawford 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Jeff Davis 15 1 Screven 15 1 Dade 14 1 Jefferson 14 1 Bleckley 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Rabun 12 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 12 0 Chattahoochee 11 0 Webster 10 2 Charlton 9 0 Hart 9 0 Heard 9 1 Clinch 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Tattnall 8 0 Atkinson 7 0 Candler 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Echols 5 0 Quitman 5 1 Evans 4 0 Long 4 0 McIntosh 4 0 Wheeler 4 0 Treutlen 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Glascock 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.