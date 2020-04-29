NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now at 25,274, with 290 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see a rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the state, even as the state begins to reopen its economy and businesses.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 25,274 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,948 hospitalized for treatment and 1,052 Georgians have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 24,584 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 290 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 372 in nearby Sumter County, and 141 in Troup County. There are 58 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton2763108
DeKalb191244
Gwinnett166654
Cobb154381
Dougherty1498120
Hall120316
Clayton68224
Unknown5642
Henry48911
Cherokee43511
Richmond38514
Sumter37227
Carroll34313
Lee31320
Bartow30630
Douglas30411
Mitchell30030
Bibb2958
Muscogee2906
Forsyth2869
Chatham2217
Houston21813
Habersham2147
Early20921
Upson20917
Baldwin2056
Spalding2019
Coweta1914
Newton1847
Colquitt1826
Rockdale1766
Paulding1737
Thomas17317
Terrell17218
Fayette1719
Crisp1603
Randolph15819
Columbia1513
Lowndes1464
Worth1469
Clarke14313
Troup1414
Floyd13811
Butts1303
Barrow1274
Coffee1234
Dooly1208
Ware11410
Walton1133
Tift1015
Calhoun904
Wilcox899
Gordon8612
Jackson821
Whitfield764
Macon753
Burke733
Stephens711
Turner678
Appling655
Dawson591
Oconee590
Grady583
Harris582
Walker580
Decatur571
Gilmer570
White570
Glynn551
Laurens541
Pierce543
Meriwether531
Polk530
Brooks526
Greene522
Bryan502
Oglethorpe483
Catoosa470
Peach452
McDuffie444
Marion421
Hancock391
Johnson392
Pike392
Lumpkin381
Putnam375
Washington371
Liberty360
Bulloch352
Lamar352
Effingham341
Union341
Wilkinson342
Camden311
Miller310
Seminole302
Haralson281
Jones280
Toombs283
Fannin271
Murray270
Dodge261
Pickens262
Ben Hill250
Morgan250
Pulaski251
Telfair250
Madison241
Wilkes240
Bacon221
Brantley222
Cook221
Elbert220
Jasper220
Monroe221
Stewart220
Talbot221
Baker212
Clay212
Emanuel210
Towns211
Banks180
Berrien180
Franklin170
Chattooga161
Jenkins161
Schley161
Taylor162
Crawford150
Irwin151
Jeff Davis151
Screven151
Dade141
Jefferson141
Bleckley120
Lincoln120
Rabun121
Warren120
Wayne120
Chattahoochee110
Webster102
Charlton90
Hart90
Heard91
Clinch80
Lanier81
Tattnall80
Atkinson70
Candler70
Twiggs70
Echols50
Quitman51
Evans40
Long40
McIntosh40
Wheeler40
Treutlen30
Montgomery20
Glascock00
Taliaferro00

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

