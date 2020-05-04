NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 29,103, with 336 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see the number of coronavirus cases climb as the state proceeds with reopening businesses.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 29,103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,444 hospitalized for treatment and 1,204 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen over the weekend. During our last check-in, the state of Georgia had reported 27,492 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 336 people and seven who have died. Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 389 in nearby Sumter County, and 155 in Troup County. There are 60 confirmed cases in Harris County.

Former American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips will play an online benefit concert on May 7 to support Phoebe Health.

Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3039 125 DeKalb 2243 57 Gwinnett 2034 60 Cobb 1810 98 Hall 1712 23 Dougherty 1545 125 Non-Georgia Resident 1071 15 Clayton 801 32 Unknown 702 1 Henry 528 13 Cherokee 499 13 Richmond 419 16 Sumter 389 28 Carroll 388 15 Habersham 347 9 Douglas 342 11 Muscogee 336 7 Forsyth 335 10 Bartow 329 31 Bibb 329 12 Lee 328 20 Mitchell 318 30 Houston 247 14 Upson 243 20 Chatham 241 9 Baldwin 236 8 Coweta 234 4 Spalding 222 11 Early 221 23 Newton 215 8 Paulding 206 9 Rockdale 196 6 Colquitt 191 10 Thomas 189 18 Fayette 188 10 Terrell 188 21 Crisp 170 4 Worth 166 11 Columbia 165 4 Randolph 164 19 Barrow 163 4 Clarke 159 13 Lowndes 157 4 Troup 155 4 Butts 151 16 Floyd 149 11 Coffee 146 7 Walton 133 4 Dooly 132 10 Tift 132 5 Ware 132 11 Whitfield 120 5 Gordon 114 12 Calhoun 107 4 Jackson 107 2 Decatur 93 1 Wilcox 90 9 Stephens 87 1 Burke 86 3 Macon 80 3 White 78 0 Gilmer 73 0 Appling 72 5 Turner 69 9 Dawson 66 1 Laurens 66 1 Oconee 65 0 Grady 63 3 Hancock 63 2 Lumpkin 63 2 Brooks 60 7 Harris 60 2 Polk 60 0 Walker 60 0 Johnson 59 2 Glynn 58 1 Greene 56 3 Peach 56 2 Bryan 54 3 Meriwether 54 0 Catoosa 51 0 Pierce 51 3 Oglethorpe 50 3 McDuffie 46 4 Washington 44 1 Bulloch 42 2 Putnam 42 5 Lamar 40 1 Pike 40 2 Marion 39 1 Liberty 38 0 Effingham 37 1 Wilkinson 36 2 Camden 35 1 Toombs 34 3 Murray 33 1 Pulaski 33 1 Elbert 31 0 Fannin 31 1 Miller 31 0 Seminole 31 2 Union 31 1 Banks 30 0 Dodge 30 1 Ben Hill 29 0 Haralson 29 1 Jones 29 0 Morgan 29 0 Pickens 29 2 Telfair 29 0 Cook 28 1 Bacon 27 1 Clay 25 3 Jasper 25 0 Madison 25 1 Monroe 25 3 Stewart 25 0 Talbot 25 1 Wilkes 25 0 Baker 24 2 Brantley 22 2 Jeff Davis 22 1 Emanuel 21 0 Franklin 21 1 Bleckley 20 0 Towns 20 1 Crawford 18 0 Irwin 18 1 Taylor 18 2 Berrien 17 0 Jenkins 17 1 Dade 16 1 Schley 16 1 Chattooga 15 2 Jefferson 15 1 Screven 15 1 Chattahoochee 13 0 Heard 13 1 Rabun 13 0 Warren 13 0 Wayne 13 0 Charlton 12 0 Hart 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Atkinson 11 1 Lanier 10 1 Webster 10 2 Clinch 9 0 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Candler 7 0 Quitman 7 1 McIntosh 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Treutlen 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.