NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 29,103, with 336 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see the number of coronavirus cases climb as the state proceeds with reopening businesses.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 29,103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,444 hospitalized for treatment and 1,204 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen over the weekend. During our last check-in, the state of Georgia had reported 27,492 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 336 people and seven who have died. Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 389 in nearby Sumter County, and 155 in Troup County. There are 60 confirmed cases in Harris County.

Former American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips will play an online benefit concert on May 7 to support Phoebe Health.

Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3039125
DeKalb224357
Gwinnett203460
Cobb181098
Hall171223
Dougherty1545125
Non-Georgia Resident107115
Clayton80132
Unknown7021
Henry52813
Cherokee49913
Richmond41916
Sumter38928
Carroll38815
Habersham3479
Douglas34211
Muscogee3367
Forsyth33510
Bartow32931
Bibb32912
Lee32820
Mitchell31830
Houston24714
Upson24320
Chatham2419
Baldwin2368
Coweta2344
Spalding22211
Early22123
Newton2158
Paulding2069
Rockdale1966
Colquitt19110
Thomas18918
Fayette18810
Terrell18821
Crisp1704
Worth16611
Columbia1654
Randolph16419
Barrow1634
Clarke15913
Lowndes1574
Troup1554
Butts15116
Floyd14911
Coffee1467
Walton1334
Dooly13210
Tift1325
Ware13211
Whitfield1205
Gordon11412
Calhoun1074
Jackson1072
Decatur931
Wilcox909
Stephens871
Burke863
Macon803
White780
Gilmer730
Appling725
Turner699
Dawson661
Laurens661
Oconee650
Grady633
Hancock632
Lumpkin632
Brooks607
Harris602
Polk600
Walker600
Johnson592
Glynn581
Greene563
Peach562
Bryan543
Meriwether540
Catoosa510
Pierce513
Oglethorpe503
McDuffie464
Washington441
Bulloch422
Putnam425
Lamar401
Pike402
Marion391
Liberty380
Effingham371
Wilkinson362
Camden351
Toombs343
Murray331
Pulaski331
Elbert310
Fannin311
Miller310
Seminole312
Union311
Banks300
Dodge301
Ben Hill290
Haralson291
Jones290
Morgan290
Pickens292
Telfair290
Cook281
Bacon271
Clay253
Jasper250
Madison251
Monroe253
Stewart250
Talbot251
Wilkes250
Baker242
Brantley222
Jeff Davis221
Emanuel210
Franklin211
Bleckley200
Towns201
Crawford180
Irwin181
Taylor182
Berrien170
Jenkins171
Dade161
Schley161
Chattooga152
Jefferson151
Screven151
Chattahoochee130
Heard131
Rabun130
Warren130
Wayne130
Charlton120
Hart120
Lincoln120
Atkinson111
Lanier101
Webster102
Clinch90
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
Candler70
Quitman71
McIntosh60
Echols50
Evans50
Long50
Wheeler50
Treutlen30
Montgomery20
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

