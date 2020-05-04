NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 29,103, with 336 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see the number of coronavirus cases climb as the state proceeds with reopening businesses.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 29,103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,444 hospitalized for treatment and 1,204 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen over the weekend. During our last check-in, the state of Georgia had reported 27,492 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 336 people and seven who have died. Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 389 in nearby Sumter County, and 155 in Troup County. There are 60 confirmed cases in Harris County.
Former American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips will play an online benefit concert on May 7 to support Phoebe Health.
Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3039
|125
|DeKalb
|2243
|57
|Gwinnett
|2034
|60
|Cobb
|1810
|98
|Hall
|1712
|23
|Dougherty
|1545
|125
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1071
|15
|Clayton
|801
|32
|Unknown
|702
|1
|Henry
|528
|13
|Cherokee
|499
|13
|Richmond
|419
|16
|Sumter
|389
|28
|Carroll
|388
|15
|Habersham
|347
|9
|Douglas
|342
|11
|Muscogee
|336
|7
|Forsyth
|335
|10
|Bartow
|329
|31
|Bibb
|329
|12
|Lee
|328
|20
|Mitchell
|318
|30
|Houston
|247
|14
|Upson
|243
|20
|Chatham
|241
|9
|Baldwin
|236
|8
|Coweta
|234
|4
|Spalding
|222
|11
|Early
|221
|23
|Newton
|215
|8
|Paulding
|206
|9
|Rockdale
|196
|6
|Colquitt
|191
|10
|Thomas
|189
|18
|Fayette
|188
|10
|Terrell
|188
|21
|Crisp
|170
|4
|Worth
|166
|11
|Columbia
|165
|4
|Randolph
|164
|19
|Barrow
|163
|4
|Clarke
|159
|13
|Lowndes
|157
|4
|Troup
|155
|4
|Butts
|151
|16
|Floyd
|149
|11
|Coffee
|146
|7
|Walton
|133
|4
|Dooly
|132
|10
|Tift
|132
|5
|Ware
|132
|11
|Whitfield
|120
|5
|Gordon
|114
|12
|Calhoun
|107
|4
|Jackson
|107
|2
|Decatur
|93
|1
|Wilcox
|90
|9
|Stephens
|87
|1
|Burke
|86
|3
|Macon
|80
|3
|White
|78
|0
|Gilmer
|73
|0
|Appling
|72
|5
|Turner
|69
|9
|Dawson
|66
|1
|Laurens
|66
|1
|Oconee
|65
|0
|Grady
|63
|3
|Hancock
|63
|2
|Lumpkin
|63
|2
|Brooks
|60
|7
|Harris
|60
|2
|Polk
|60
|0
|Walker
|60
|0
|Johnson
|59
|2
|Glynn
|58
|1
|Greene
|56
|3
|Peach
|56
|2
|Bryan
|54
|3
|Meriwether
|54
|0
|Catoosa
|51
|0
|Pierce
|51
|3
|Oglethorpe
|50
|3
|McDuffie
|46
|4
|Washington
|44
|1
|Bulloch
|42
|2
|Putnam
|42
|5
|Lamar
|40
|1
|Pike
|40
|2
|Marion
|39
|1
|Liberty
|38
|0
|Effingham
|37
|1
|Wilkinson
|36
|2
|Camden
|35
|1
|Toombs
|34
|3
|Murray
|33
|1
|Pulaski
|33
|1
|Elbert
|31
|0
|Fannin
|31
|1
|Miller
|31
|0
|Seminole
|31
|2
|Union
|31
|1
|Banks
|30
|0
|Dodge
|30
|1
|Ben Hill
|29
|0
|Haralson
|29
|1
|Jones
|29
|0
|Morgan
|29
|0
|Pickens
|29
|2
|Telfair
|29
|0
|Cook
|28
|1
|Bacon
|27
|1
|Clay
|25
|3
|Jasper
|25
|0
|Madison
|25
|1
|Monroe
|25
|3
|Stewart
|25
|0
|Talbot
|25
|1
|Wilkes
|25
|0
|Baker
|24
|2
|Brantley
|22
|2
|Jeff Davis
|22
|1
|Emanuel
|21
|0
|Franklin
|21
|1
|Bleckley
|20
|0
|Towns
|20
|1
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Irwin
|18
|1
|Taylor
|18
|2
|Berrien
|17
|0
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Dade
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Chattooga
|15
|2
|Jefferson
|15
|1
|Screven
|15
|1
|Chattahoochee
|13
|0
|Heard
|13
|1
|Rabun
|13
|0
|Warren
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Charlton
|12
|0
|Hart
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Atkinson
|11
|1
|Lanier
|10
|1
|Webster
|10
|2
|Clinch
|9
|0
|Tattnall
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Quitman
|7
|1
|McIntosh
|6
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.