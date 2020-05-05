NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 29,560, with 334 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 29,560 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,574 hospitalized for treatment and 1,258 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s check-in, when the state of Georgia had reported 29,437 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 334 people, with three fewer cases reported since last night’s update. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported, according to the state, with the total now at eight.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has put extra safety measures in place as they resume in-person visits for patients. There will be a mobile waiting room in place at all primary care physician locations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 390 in nearby Sumter County, and 160 in Troup County. There are 59 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3069 129 DeKalb 2259 58 Gwinnett 2068 69 Cobb 1856 101 Hall 1793 23 Dougherty 1544 126 Non-Georgia Resident 1066 18 Clayton 804 32 Unknown 712 3 Henry 527 14 Cherokee 509 14 Richmond 425 15 Sumter 390 29 Carroll 383 15 Habersham 356 9 Douglas 351 11 Bibb 349 12 Bartow 345 31 Forsyth 344 10 Muscogee 334 8 Lee 330 20 Mitchell 329 33 Houston 263 14 Chatham 257 10 Coweta 243 4 Baldwin 241 9 Upson 241 21 Early 221 24 Spalding 218 11 Newton 215 8 Paulding 208 9 Rockdale 199 6 Thomas 199 20 Colquitt 192 9 Terrell 189 21 Fayette 185 10 Barrow 169 5 Crisp 169 4 Worth 169 11 Columbia 168 4 Randolph 163 19 Lowndes 162 4 Clarke 161 13 Troup 160 5 Butts 152 17 Floyd 150 11 Coffee 149 7 Walton 136 5 Ware 135 12 Dooly 133 12 Tift 133 5 Whitfield 128 6 Gordon 116 13 Jackson 110 2 Calhoun 107 4 Decatur 95 1 Wilcox 90 10 Stephens 89 1 Burke 88 3 Macon 81 3 White 80 1 Gilmer 78 0 Appling 74 7 Turner 69 10 Lumpkin 68 2 Dawson 67 1 Laurens 67 1 Hancock 65 2 Oconee 65 0 Grady 63 3 Johnson 63 2 Brooks 61 7 Walker 61 0 Polk 60 0 Harris 59 2 Peach 59 2 Glynn 58 1 Greene 57 5 Bryan 56 4 Meriwether 56 1 Pierce 53 3 Catoosa 51 0 Oglethorpe 50 3 McDuffie 47 4 Putnam 47 5 Bulloch 43 2 Washington 43 1 Pike 40 2 Lamar 39 1 Effingham 37 1 Liberty 37 0 Marion 37 1 Wilkinson 36 2 Murray 34 1 Toombs 34 3 Camden 33 1 Pulaski 33 1 Fannin 32 1 Miller 32 0 Union 32 1 Elbert 31 0 Seminole 31 2 Dodge 30 1 Banks 29 0 Ben Hill 29 0 Haralson 29 1 Jones 29 0 Monroe 29 4 Morgan 29 0 Pickens 29 2 Bacon 28 1 Cook 28 1 Telfair 28 0 Baker 26 2 Madison 26 1 Clay 25 3 Jasper 25 0 Stewart 25 0 Talbot 25 1 Wilkes 25 0 Franklin 23 1 Brantley 22 2 Emanuel 22 0 Jeff Davis 22 1 Bleckley 21 0 Towns 20 1 Crawford 18 0 Irwin 18 1 Taylor 18 2 Berrien 17 0 Jenkins 17 1 Dade 16 1 Schley 16 1 Screven 16 1 Chattooga 15 2 Jefferson 15 1 Charlton 13 0 Chattahoochee 13 0 Heard 13 1 Rabun 13 1 Warren 13 0 Wayne 13 0 Atkinson 12 1 Hart 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 10 1 Webster 10 2 Clinch 9 0 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Candler 7 0 McIntosh 6 0 Quitman 6 1 Echols 5 0 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Treutlen 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.