NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 29,560, with 334 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 29,560 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,574 hospitalized for treatment and 1,258 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s check-in, when the state of Georgia had reported 29,437 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 334 people, with three fewer cases reported since last night’s update. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported, according to the state, with the total now at eight.
Piedmont Columbus Regional has put extra safety measures in place as they resume in-person visits for patients. There will be a mobile waiting room in place at all primary care physician locations.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 390 in nearby Sumter County, and 160 in Troup County. There are 59 confirmed cases in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3069
|129
|DeKalb
|2259
|58
|Gwinnett
|2068
|69
|Cobb
|1856
|101
|Hall
|1793
|23
|Dougherty
|1544
|126
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1066
|18
|Clayton
|804
|32
|Unknown
|712
|3
|Henry
|527
|14
|Cherokee
|509
|14
|Richmond
|425
|15
|Sumter
|390
|29
|Carroll
|383
|15
|Habersham
|356
|9
|Douglas
|351
|11
|Bibb
|349
|12
|Bartow
|345
|31
|Forsyth
|344
|10
|Muscogee
|334
|8
|Lee
|330
|20
|Mitchell
|329
|33
|Houston
|263
|14
|Chatham
|257
|10
|Coweta
|243
|4
|Baldwin
|241
|9
|Upson
|241
|21
|Early
|221
|24
|Spalding
|218
|11
|Newton
|215
|8
|Paulding
|208
|9
|Rockdale
|199
|6
|Thomas
|199
|20
|Colquitt
|192
|9
|Terrell
|189
|21
|Fayette
|185
|10
|Barrow
|169
|5
|Crisp
|169
|4
|Worth
|169
|11
|Columbia
|168
|4
|Randolph
|163
|19
|Lowndes
|162
|4
|Clarke
|161
|13
|Troup
|160
|5
|Butts
|152
|17
|Floyd
|150
|11
|Coffee
|149
|7
|Walton
|136
|5
|Ware
|135
|12
|Dooly
|133
|12
|Tift
|133
|5
|Whitfield
|128
|6
|Gordon
|116
|13
|Jackson
|110
|2
|Calhoun
|107
|4
|Decatur
|95
|1
|Wilcox
|90
|10
|Stephens
|89
|1
|Burke
|88
|3
|Macon
|81
|3
|White
|80
|1
|Gilmer
|78
|0
|Appling
|74
|7
|Turner
|69
|10
|Lumpkin
|68
|2
|Dawson
|67
|1
|Laurens
|67
|1
|Hancock
|65
|2
|Oconee
|65
|0
|Grady
|63
|3
|Johnson
|63
|2
|Brooks
|61
|7
|Walker
|61
|0
|Polk
|60
|0
|Harris
|59
|2
|Peach
|59
|2
|Glynn
|58
|1
|Greene
|57
|5
|Bryan
|56
|4
|Meriwether
|56
|1
|Pierce
|53
|3
|Catoosa
|51
|0
|Oglethorpe
|50
|3
|McDuffie
|47
|4
|Putnam
|47
|5
|Bulloch
|43
|2
|Washington
|43
|1
|Pike
|40
|2
|Lamar
|39
|1
|Effingham
|37
|1
|Liberty
|37
|0
|Marion
|37
|1
|Wilkinson
|36
|2
|Murray
|34
|1
|Toombs
|34
|3
|Camden
|33
|1
|Pulaski
|33
|1
|Fannin
|32
|1
|Miller
|32
|0
|Union
|32
|1
|Elbert
|31
|0
|Seminole
|31
|2
|Dodge
|30
|1
|Banks
|29
|0
|Ben Hill
|29
|0
|Haralson
|29
|1
|Jones
|29
|0
|Monroe
|29
|4
|Morgan
|29
|0
|Pickens
|29
|2
|Bacon
|28
|1
|Cook
|28
|1
|Telfair
|28
|0
|Baker
|26
|2
|Madison
|26
|1
|Clay
|25
|3
|Jasper
|25
|0
|Stewart
|25
|0
|Talbot
|25
|1
|Wilkes
|25
|0
|Franklin
|23
|1
|Brantley
|22
|2
|Emanuel
|22
|0
|Jeff Davis
|22
|1
|Bleckley
|21
|0
|Towns
|20
|1
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Irwin
|18
|1
|Taylor
|18
|2
|Berrien
|17
|0
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Dade
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Screven
|16
|1
|Chattooga
|15
|2
|Jefferson
|15
|1
|Charlton
|13
|0
|Chattahoochee
|13
|0
|Heard
|13
|1
|Rabun
|13
|1
|Warren
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Atkinson
|12
|1
|Hart
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|10
|1
|Webster
|10
|2
|Clinch
|9
|0
|Tattnall
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|McIntosh
|6
|0
|Quitman
|6
|1
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.