NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 29,560, with 334 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 29,560 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,574 hospitalized for treatment and 1,258 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s check-in, when the state of Georgia had reported 29,437 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 334 people, with three fewer cases reported since last night’s update. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported, according to the state, with the total now at eight.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has put extra safety measures in place as they resume in-person visits for patients. There will be a mobile waiting room in place at all primary care physician locations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 390 in nearby Sumter County, and 160 in Troup County. There are 59 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3069129
DeKalb225958
Gwinnett206869
Cobb1856101
Hall179323
Dougherty1544126
Non-Georgia Resident106618
Clayton80432
Unknown7123
Henry52714
Cherokee50914
Richmond42515
Sumter39029
Carroll38315
Habersham3569
Douglas35111
Bibb34912
Bartow34531
Forsyth34410
Muscogee3348
Lee33020
Mitchell32933
Houston26314
Chatham25710
Coweta2434
Baldwin2419
Upson24121
Early22124
Spalding21811
Newton2158
Paulding2089
Rockdale1996
Thomas19920
Colquitt1929
Terrell18921
Fayette18510
Barrow1695
Crisp1694
Worth16911
Columbia1684
Randolph16319
Lowndes1624
Clarke16113
Troup1605
Butts15217
Floyd15011
Coffee1497
Walton1365
Ware13512
Dooly13312
Tift1335
Whitfield1286
Gordon11613
Jackson1102
Calhoun1074
Decatur951
Wilcox9010
Stephens891
Burke883
Macon813
White801
Gilmer780
Appling747
Turner6910
Lumpkin682
Dawson671
Laurens671
Hancock652
Oconee650
Grady633
Johnson632
Brooks617
Walker610
Polk600
Harris592
Peach592
Glynn581
Greene575
Bryan564
Meriwether561
Pierce533
Catoosa510
Oglethorpe503
McDuffie474
Putnam475
Bulloch432
Washington431
Pike402
Lamar391
Effingham371
Liberty370
Marion371
Wilkinson362
Murray341
Toombs343
Camden331
Pulaski331
Fannin321
Miller320
Union321
Elbert310
Seminole312
Dodge301
Banks290
Ben Hill290
Haralson291
Jones290
Monroe294
Morgan290
Pickens292
Bacon281
Cook281
Telfair280
Baker262
Madison261
Clay253
Jasper250
Stewart250
Talbot251
Wilkes250
Franklin231
Brantley222
Emanuel220
Jeff Davis221
Bleckley210
Towns201
Crawford180
Irwin181
Taylor182
Berrien170
Jenkins171
Dade161
Schley161
Screven161
Chattooga152
Jefferson151
Charlton130
Chattahoochee130
Heard131
Rabun131
Warren130
Wayne130
Atkinson121
Hart120
Lincoln120
Lanier101
Webster102
Clinch90
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
Candler70
McIntosh60
Quitman61
Echols50
Evans50
Long50
Wheeler50
Treutlen30
Montgomery20
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

