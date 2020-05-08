NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 31,722, with 356 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 31,722 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,886 hospitalized for treatment and 1,356 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 31,575 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 356 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 390 cases. There are 174 positive cases in Troup County and 62 reported in Harris County.

Paws Humane Society will host a temporary free pet food bank for pet owners facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus on May 9. Columbus, Harris County, Troup County, and Meriwether County will all see service during the event.

The Columbus Water Works has begun the process of returning to normal operations, though they will be adding some additional protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for staff and customers.

Fort Benning released photos today showing how they’re continuing to train recruits while maintaining safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3265 137 DeKalb 2400 62 Gwinnett 2273 85 Cobb 2031 109 Hall 1973 27 Dougherty 1569 126 Non-Georgia Resident 1086 19 Clayton 879 34 Unknown 854 0 Cherokee 572 17 Henry 558 14 Richmond 437 15 Sumter 390 29 Carroll 389 16 Habersham 384 15 Bibb 379 14 Douglas 368 11 Forsyth 361 10 Bartow 359 31 Muscogee 356 12 Mitchell 340 31 Lee 339 22 Chatham 287 12 Houston 279 15 Baldwin 270 10 Coweta 257 4 Upson 246 24 Newton 236 8 Thomas 227 22 Rockdale 226 7 Early 224 26 Spalding 223 11 Paulding 219 10 Colquitt 202 10 Terrell 195 21 Barrow 191 5 Fayette 190 12 Crisp 181 6 Worth 179 13 Clarke 178 13 Lowndes 174 4 Troup 174 5 Columbia 173 5 Coffee 170 8 Butts 168 17 Randolph 167 20 Floyd 155 12 Ware 148 12 Walton 147 5 Tift 145 6 Whitfield 139 6 Dooly 137 12 Jackson 121 3 Gordon 120 15 Hancock 118 3 Calhoun 110 5 Decatur 105 2 Wilcox 93 12 Burke 91 4 Stephens 91 1 Gilmer 89 0 Appling 88 10 White 87 2 Macon 81 3 Grady 80 4 Lumpkin 76 1 Dawson 73 1 Turner 73 11 Laurens 72 1 Glynn 71 1 Oconee 66 0 Brooks 64 7 Johnson 64 2 Polk 64 0 Harris 62 2 Meriwether 61 1 Peach 61 2 Walker 61 0 Pierce 59 3 Bryan 58 4 Greene 55 5 Putnam 54 5 Oglethorpe 53 3 Catoosa 52 0 Washington 52 1 McDuffie 50 4 Bulloch 42 2 Murray 42 1 Liberty 41 0 Pike 41 2 Wilkinson 40 2 Ben Hill 39 0 Lamar 39 1 Marion 38 1 Toombs 38 3 Effingham 37 1 Bacon 35 1 Banks 35 0 Camden 35 1 Elbert 35 0 Fannin 34 1 Monroe 34 4 Pulaski 34 1 Seminole 33 2 Union 33 1 Haralson 32 2 Pickens 32 2 Cook 31 1 Dodge 31 1 Jones 30 0 Miller 30 0 Morgan 30 0 Baker 29 2 Madison 28 1 Stewart 28 0 Telfair 28 0 Clay 27 3 Jasper 26 0 Talbot 26 1 Wilkes 26 0 Franklin 25 1 Brantley 23 2 Emanuel 23 1 Bleckley 22 0 Jeff Davis 22 1 Irwin 21 1 Atkinson 20 1 Towns 20 1 Berrien 19 0 Crawford 19 0 Taylor 18 2 Jefferson 17 1 Jenkins 17 1 Screven 17 1 Chattooga 16 2 Clinch 16 0 Dade 16 1 Hart 15 0 Schley 15 1 Charlton 14 0 Heard 14 1 Rabun 13 1 Warren 13 0 Wayne 13 0 Chattahoochee 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 10 2 Webster 10 2 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Candler 7 0 Echols 6 0 McIntosh 6 0 Quitman 6 1 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 Treutlen 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Montgomery 3 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.