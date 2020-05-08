NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 31,722, with 356 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 31,722 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,886 hospitalized for treatment and 1,356 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 31,575 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 356 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 390 cases. There are 174 positive cases in Troup County and 62 reported in Harris County.

Paws Humane Society will host a temporary free pet food bank for pet owners facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus on May 9. Columbus, Harris County, Troup County, and Meriwether County will all see service during the event.

The Columbus Water Works has begun the process of returning to normal operations, though they will be adding some additional protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for staff and customers.

Fort Benning released photos today showing how they’re continuing to train recruits while maintaining safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3265137
DeKalb240062
Gwinnett227385
Cobb2031109
Hall197327
Dougherty1569126
Non-Georgia Resident108619
Clayton87934
Unknown8540
Cherokee57217
Henry55814
Richmond43715
Sumter39029
Carroll38916
Habersham38415
Bibb37914
Douglas36811
Forsyth36110
Bartow35931
Muscogee35612
Mitchell34031
Lee33922
Chatham28712
Houston27915
Baldwin27010
Coweta2574
Upson24624
Newton2368
Thomas22722
Rockdale2267
Early22426
Spalding22311
Paulding21910
Colquitt20210
Terrell19521
Barrow1915
Fayette19012
Crisp1816
Worth17913
Clarke17813
Lowndes1744
Troup1745
Columbia1735
Coffee1708
Butts16817
Randolph16720
Floyd15512
Ware14812
Walton1475
Tift1456
Whitfield1396
Dooly13712
Jackson1213
Gordon12015
Hancock1183
Calhoun1105
Decatur1052
Wilcox9312
Burke914
Stephens911
Gilmer890
Appling8810
White872
Macon813
Grady804
Lumpkin761
Dawson731
Turner7311
Laurens721
Glynn711
Oconee660
Brooks647
Johnson642
Polk640
Harris622
Meriwether611
Peach612
Walker610
Pierce593
Bryan584
Greene555
Putnam545
Oglethorpe533
Catoosa520
Washington521
McDuffie504
Bulloch422
Murray421
Liberty410
Pike412
Wilkinson402
Ben Hill390
Lamar391
Marion381
Toombs383
Effingham371
Bacon351
Banks350
Camden351
Elbert350
Fannin341
Monroe344
Pulaski341
Seminole332
Union331
Haralson322
Pickens322
Cook311
Dodge311
Jones300
Miller300
Morgan300
Baker292
Madison281
Stewart280
Telfair280
Clay273
Jasper260
Talbot261
Wilkes260
Franklin251
Brantley232
Emanuel231
Bleckley220
Jeff Davis221
Irwin211
Atkinson201
Towns201
Berrien190
Crawford190
Taylor182
Jefferson171
Jenkins171
Screven171
Chattooga162
Clinch160
Dade161
Hart150
Schley151
Charlton140
Heard141
Rabun131
Warren130
Wayne130
Chattahoochee120
Lincoln120
Lanier102
Webster102
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
Candler70
Echols60
McIntosh60
Quitman61
Evans50
Long50
Treutlen50
Wheeler50
Montgomery30
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.



Trending Stories