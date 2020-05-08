NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 31,722, with 356 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 31,722 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,886 hospitalized for treatment and 1,356 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 31,575 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 356 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 390 cases. There are 174 positive cases in Troup County and 62 reported in Harris County.
Paws Humane Society will host a temporary free pet food bank for pet owners facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus on May 9. Columbus, Harris County, Troup County, and Meriwether County will all see service during the event.
The Columbus Water Works has begun the process of returning to normal operations, though they will be adding some additional protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for staff and customers.
Fort Benning released photos today showing how they’re continuing to train recruits while maintaining safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3265
|137
|DeKalb
|2400
|62
|Gwinnett
|2273
|85
|Cobb
|2031
|109
|Hall
|1973
|27
|Dougherty
|1569
|126
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1086
|19
|Clayton
|879
|34
|Unknown
|854
|0
|Cherokee
|572
|17
|Henry
|558
|14
|Richmond
|437
|15
|Sumter
|390
|29
|Carroll
|389
|16
|Habersham
|384
|15
|Bibb
|379
|14
|Douglas
|368
|11
|Forsyth
|361
|10
|Bartow
|359
|31
|Muscogee
|356
|12
|Mitchell
|340
|31
|Lee
|339
|22
|Chatham
|287
|12
|Houston
|279
|15
|Baldwin
|270
|10
|Coweta
|257
|4
|Upson
|246
|24
|Newton
|236
|8
|Thomas
|227
|22
|Rockdale
|226
|7
|Early
|224
|26
|Spalding
|223
|11
|Paulding
|219
|10
|Colquitt
|202
|10
|Terrell
|195
|21
|Barrow
|191
|5
|Fayette
|190
|12
|Crisp
|181
|6
|Worth
|179
|13
|Clarke
|178
|13
|Lowndes
|174
|4
|Troup
|174
|5
|Columbia
|173
|5
|Coffee
|170
|8
|Butts
|168
|17
|Randolph
|167
|20
|Floyd
|155
|12
|Ware
|148
|12
|Walton
|147
|5
|Tift
|145
|6
|Whitfield
|139
|6
|Dooly
|137
|12
|Jackson
|121
|3
|Gordon
|120
|15
|Hancock
|118
|3
|Calhoun
|110
|5
|Decatur
|105
|2
|Wilcox
|93
|12
|Burke
|91
|4
|Stephens
|91
|1
|Gilmer
|89
|0
|Appling
|88
|10
|White
|87
|2
|Macon
|81
|3
|Grady
|80
|4
|Lumpkin
|76
|1
|Dawson
|73
|1
|Turner
|73
|11
|Laurens
|72
|1
|Glynn
|71
|1
|Oconee
|66
|0
|Brooks
|64
|7
|Johnson
|64
|2
|Polk
|64
|0
|Harris
|62
|2
|Meriwether
|61
|1
|Peach
|61
|2
|Walker
|61
|0
|Pierce
|59
|3
|Bryan
|58
|4
|Greene
|55
|5
|Putnam
|54
|5
|Oglethorpe
|53
|3
|Catoosa
|52
|0
|Washington
|52
|1
|McDuffie
|50
|4
|Bulloch
|42
|2
|Murray
|42
|1
|Liberty
|41
|0
|Pike
|41
|2
|Wilkinson
|40
|2
|Ben Hill
|39
|0
|Lamar
|39
|1
|Marion
|38
|1
|Toombs
|38
|3
|Effingham
|37
|1
|Bacon
|35
|1
|Banks
|35
|0
|Camden
|35
|1
|Elbert
|35
|0
|Fannin
|34
|1
|Monroe
|34
|4
|Pulaski
|34
|1
|Seminole
|33
|2
|Union
|33
|1
|Haralson
|32
|2
|Pickens
|32
|2
|Cook
|31
|1
|Dodge
|31
|1
|Jones
|30
|0
|Miller
|30
|0
|Morgan
|30
|0
|Baker
|29
|2
|Madison
|28
|1
|Stewart
|28
|0
|Telfair
|28
|0
|Clay
|27
|3
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Talbot
|26
|1
|Wilkes
|26
|0
|Franklin
|25
|1
|Brantley
|23
|2
|Emanuel
|23
|1
|Bleckley
|22
|0
|Jeff Davis
|22
|1
|Irwin
|21
|1
|Atkinson
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|1
|Berrien
|19
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Taylor
|18
|2
|Jefferson
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Screven
|17
|1
|Chattooga
|16
|2
|Clinch
|16
|0
|Dade
|16
|1
|Hart
|15
|0
|Schley
|15
|1
|Charlton
|14
|0
|Heard
|14
|1
|Rabun
|13
|1
|Warren
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Chattahoochee
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|10
|2
|Webster
|10
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Echols
|6
|0
|McIntosh
|6
|0
|Quitman
|6
|1
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|3
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.