NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now over 31,000, with 351 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 31,260 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,804 hospitalized for treatment and 1,335 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 30,737 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 351 people who have tested positive for the virus. There are now 12 deaths to the coronavirus in Muscogee County.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, though nearby Sumter County still reports 385 cases. There are 167 positive cases in Troup County and 60 reported in Harris County, one case less than reported at noon yesterday.

Mayor Skip Henderson says he will be proposing a resolution to delay the SPLOST vote at the next City Council meeting as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

In Sumter County, the mobile testing site at Phoebe-Sumter has closed, a change that was epxcted as state testing sites open and the number of new patients with COVID-19 lessens.

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents announced they were working on plans for potential staff reductions as the Fiscal Year 2021 may bring budget cuts due to COVID-19 lowering state revenues.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3250136
DeKalb239061
Gwinnett223382
Cobb2006107
Hall192427
Dougherty1555126
Non-Georgia Resident108719
Clayton87633
Unknown8370
Cherokee55016
Henry54814
Richmond43015
Carroll38915
Sumter38529
Habersham37812
Bibb36614
Douglas36511
Bartow35932
Forsyth35910
Muscogee35112
Lee33822
Mitchell33631
Chatham28312
Houston27714
Baldwin26410
Coweta2464
Upson24523
Newton2358
Early22426
Rockdale2247
Spalding22211
Thomas22022
Paulding21210
Colquitt19810
Barrow1955
Terrell19321
Fayette18711
Crisp1796
Worth17813
Clarke17413
Lowndes1724
Columbia1705
Randolph16720
Troup1675
Butts16417
Coffee1608
Floyd15212
Ware14613
Walton1435
Tift1396
Whitfield1356
Dooly13413
Gordon12014
Jackson1173
Hancock1122
Calhoun1094
Decatur1052
Stephens911
Wilcox9012
Burke893
Gilmer830
White831
Macon813
Appling7910
Grady774
Lumpkin741
Turner7310
Dawson721
Laurens701
Glynn681
Oconee670
Brooks647
Johnson642
Polk630
Peach612
Walker610
Harris602
Meriwether591
Pierce583
Bryan574
Greene555
Catoosa520
Oglethorpe513
Putnam515
McDuffie504
Washington461
Bulloch422
Pike412
Wilkinson402
Liberty390
Effingham381
Lamar381
Marion371
Toombs373
Ben Hill360
Murray361
Camden341
Elbert340
Fannin331
Monroe334
Pulaski331
Banks320
Seminole322
Union321
Cook311
Dodge311
Haralson312
Jones310
Pickens312
Miller300
Morgan300
Bacon291
Baker292
Telfair280
Clay273
Madison271
Stewart270
Jasper260
Wilkes260
Franklin251
Talbot241
Brantley222
Emanuel220
Jeff Davis221
Bleckley210
Irwin201
Towns201
Berrien190
Crawford190
Atkinson181
Taylor182
Dade171
Jefferson171
Jenkins171
Clinch160
Screven161
Chattooga152
Hart150
Schley151
Heard141
Charlton130
Rabun131
Warren130
Wayne130
Chattahoochee120
Lincoln120
Lanier101
Webster102
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
Candler70
Quitman61
Echols50
Evans50
Long50
McIntosh50
Wheeler50
Treutlen40
Montgomery20
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

