NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now over 31,000, with 351 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 31,260 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,804 hospitalized for treatment and 1,335 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 30,737 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 351 people who have tested positive for the virus. There are now 12 deaths to the coronavirus in Muscogee County.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, though nearby Sumter County still reports 385 cases. There are 167 positive cases in Troup County and 60 reported in Harris County, one case less than reported at noon yesterday.

Mayor Skip Henderson says he will be proposing a resolution to delay the SPLOST vote at the next City Council meeting as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

In Sumter County, the mobile testing site at Phoebe-Sumter has closed, a change that was epxcted as state testing sites open and the number of new patients with COVID-19 lessens.

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents announced they were working on plans for potential staff reductions as the Fiscal Year 2021 may bring budget cuts due to COVID-19 lowering state revenues.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3250 136 DeKalb 2390 61 Gwinnett 2233 82 Cobb 2006 107 Hall 1924 27 Dougherty 1555 126 Non-Georgia Resident 1087 19 Clayton 876 33 Unknown 837 0 Cherokee 550 16 Henry 548 14 Richmond 430 15 Carroll 389 15 Sumter 385 29 Habersham 378 12 Bibb 366 14 Douglas 365 11 Bartow 359 32 Forsyth 359 10 Muscogee 351 12 Lee 338 22 Mitchell 336 31 Chatham 283 12 Houston 277 14 Baldwin 264 10 Coweta 246 4 Upson 245 23 Newton 235 8 Early 224 26 Rockdale 224 7 Spalding 222 11 Thomas 220 22 Paulding 212 10 Colquitt 198 10 Barrow 195 5 Terrell 193 21 Fayette 187 11 Crisp 179 6 Worth 178 13 Clarke 174 13 Lowndes 172 4 Columbia 170 5 Randolph 167 20 Troup 167 5 Butts 164 17 Coffee 160 8 Floyd 152 12 Ware 146 13 Walton 143 5 Tift 139 6 Whitfield 135 6 Dooly 134 13 Gordon 120 14 Jackson 117 3 Hancock 112 2 Calhoun 109 4 Decatur 105 2 Stephens 91 1 Wilcox 90 12 Burke 89 3 Gilmer 83 0 White 83 1 Macon 81 3 Appling 79 10 Grady 77 4 Lumpkin 74 1 Turner 73 10 Dawson 72 1 Laurens 70 1 Glynn 68 1 Oconee 67 0 Brooks 64 7 Johnson 64 2 Polk 63 0 Peach 61 2 Walker 61 0 Harris 60 2 Meriwether 59 1 Pierce 58 3 Bryan 57 4 Greene 55 5 Catoosa 52 0 Oglethorpe 51 3 Putnam 51 5 McDuffie 50 4 Washington 46 1 Bulloch 42 2 Pike 41 2 Wilkinson 40 2 Liberty 39 0 Effingham 38 1 Lamar 38 1 Marion 37 1 Toombs 37 3 Ben Hill 36 0 Murray 36 1 Camden 34 1 Elbert 34 0 Fannin 33 1 Monroe 33 4 Pulaski 33 1 Banks 32 0 Seminole 32 2 Union 32 1 Cook 31 1 Dodge 31 1 Haralson 31 2 Jones 31 0 Pickens 31 2 Miller 30 0 Morgan 30 0 Bacon 29 1 Baker 29 2 Telfair 28 0 Clay 27 3 Madison 27 1 Stewart 27 0 Jasper 26 0 Wilkes 26 0 Franklin 25 1 Talbot 24 1 Brantley 22 2 Emanuel 22 0 Jeff Davis 22 1 Bleckley 21 0 Irwin 20 1 Towns 20 1 Berrien 19 0 Crawford 19 0 Atkinson 18 1 Taylor 18 2 Dade 17 1 Jefferson 17 1 Jenkins 17 1 Clinch 16 0 Screven 16 1 Chattooga 15 2 Hart 15 0 Schley 15 1 Heard 14 1 Charlton 13 0 Rabun 13 1 Warren 13 0 Wayne 13 0 Chattahoochee 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 10 1 Webster 10 2 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Candler 7 0 Quitman 6 1 Echols 5 0 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 McIntosh 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Treutlen 4 0 Montgomery 2 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.