NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now over 31,000, with 351 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 31,260 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,804 hospitalized for treatment and 1,335 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 30,737 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 351 people who have tested positive for the virus. There are now 12 deaths to the coronavirus in Muscogee County.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, though nearby Sumter County still reports 385 cases. There are 167 positive cases in Troup County and 60 reported in Harris County, one case less than reported at noon yesterday.
Mayor Skip Henderson says he will be proposing a resolution to delay the SPLOST vote at the next City Council meeting as a result of the ongoing health crisis.
In Sumter County, the mobile testing site at Phoebe-Sumter has closed, a change that was epxcted as state testing sites open and the number of new patients with COVID-19 lessens.
The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents announced they were working on plans for potential staff reductions as the Fiscal Year 2021 may bring budget cuts due to COVID-19 lowering state revenues.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3250
|136
|DeKalb
|2390
|61
|Gwinnett
|2233
|82
|Cobb
|2006
|107
|Hall
|1924
|27
|Dougherty
|1555
|126
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1087
|19
|Clayton
|876
|33
|Unknown
|837
|0
|Cherokee
|550
|16
|Henry
|548
|14
|Richmond
|430
|15
|Carroll
|389
|15
|Sumter
|385
|29
|Habersham
|378
|12
|Bibb
|366
|14
|Douglas
|365
|11
|Bartow
|359
|32
|Forsyth
|359
|10
|Muscogee
|351
|12
|Lee
|338
|22
|Mitchell
|336
|31
|Chatham
|283
|12
|Houston
|277
|14
|Baldwin
|264
|10
|Coweta
|246
|4
|Upson
|245
|23
|Newton
|235
|8
|Early
|224
|26
|Rockdale
|224
|7
|Spalding
|222
|11
|Thomas
|220
|22
|Paulding
|212
|10
|Colquitt
|198
|10
|Barrow
|195
|5
|Terrell
|193
|21
|Fayette
|187
|11
|Crisp
|179
|6
|Worth
|178
|13
|Clarke
|174
|13
|Lowndes
|172
|4
|Columbia
|170
|5
|Randolph
|167
|20
|Troup
|167
|5
|Butts
|164
|17
|Coffee
|160
|8
|Floyd
|152
|12
|Ware
|146
|13
|Walton
|143
|5
|Tift
|139
|6
|Whitfield
|135
|6
|Dooly
|134
|13
|Gordon
|120
|14
|Jackson
|117
|3
|Hancock
|112
|2
|Calhoun
|109
|4
|Decatur
|105
|2
|Stephens
|91
|1
|Wilcox
|90
|12
|Burke
|89
|3
|Gilmer
|83
|0
|White
|83
|1
|Macon
|81
|3
|Appling
|79
|10
|Grady
|77
|4
|Lumpkin
|74
|1
|Turner
|73
|10
|Dawson
|72
|1
|Laurens
|70
|1
|Glynn
|68
|1
|Oconee
|67
|0
|Brooks
|64
|7
|Johnson
|64
|2
|Polk
|63
|0
|Peach
|61
|2
|Walker
|61
|0
|Harris
|60
|2
|Meriwether
|59
|1
|Pierce
|58
|3
|Bryan
|57
|4
|Greene
|55
|5
|Catoosa
|52
|0
|Oglethorpe
|51
|3
|Putnam
|51
|5
|McDuffie
|50
|4
|Washington
|46
|1
|Bulloch
|42
|2
|Pike
|41
|2
|Wilkinson
|40
|2
|Liberty
|39
|0
|Effingham
|38
|1
|Lamar
|38
|1
|Marion
|37
|1
|Toombs
|37
|3
|Ben Hill
|36
|0
|Murray
|36
|1
|Camden
|34
|1
|Elbert
|34
|0
|Fannin
|33
|1
|Monroe
|33
|4
|Pulaski
|33
|1
|Banks
|32
|0
|Seminole
|32
|2
|Union
|32
|1
|Cook
|31
|1
|Dodge
|31
|1
|Haralson
|31
|2
|Jones
|31
|0
|Pickens
|31
|2
|Miller
|30
|0
|Morgan
|30
|0
|Bacon
|29
|1
|Baker
|29
|2
|Telfair
|28
|0
|Clay
|27
|3
|Madison
|27
|1
|Stewart
|27
|0
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Wilkes
|26
|0
|Franklin
|25
|1
|Talbot
|24
|1
|Brantley
|22
|2
|Emanuel
|22
|0
|Jeff Davis
|22
|1
|Bleckley
|21
|0
|Irwin
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|1
|Berrien
|19
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Atkinson
|18
|1
|Taylor
|18
|2
|Dade
|17
|1
|Jefferson
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Clinch
|16
|0
|Screven
|16
|1
|Chattooga
|15
|2
|Hart
|15
|0
|Schley
|15
|1
|Heard
|14
|1
|Charlton
|13
|0
|Rabun
|13
|1
|Warren
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Chattahoochee
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|10
|1
|Webster
|10
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Quitman
|6
|1
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|McIntosh
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|4
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.