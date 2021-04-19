Norfolk to Savannah: Group of friends takes 800-mile bike ride to bring awareness to cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of cyclists rode hundreds of miles to explore their history and to help fight cancer. With every pedal, they’re sharing one serious message.

The group of men arrived in the Hostess City on the Savannah Ferry after making a more than 800-mile bike ride for a special cause.

“We had eight days of riding to get from Norfolk to Savannah,” Alexis Richburg said who is battling Carcinoid Syndrome.

They rode 100 miles a day. The ride celebrates two men who have battled cancer. Richburg has been fighting Carcinoid Syndrome for years. He wears zebra print biking shoes as a symbol of it, but successful treatment is why he continues to ride today.

“It was a total game-changer. I went from feeling bad, having pain, losing weight, no appetite, no energy to being able to do things like ride my bike,” Richburg said.

The group is also using this time to honor black history. They toured several historic sites in the Gullah Geechee corridor. They made stops at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island, First African Baptist Church, and Savannah State University.

“It was just a very enriching moment,” Richburg said.

Ahamadu Sirleaf is a leukemia survivor. He went through several unsuccessful treatments until one worked. That moment leads him to this day, riding 800 miles to Savannah.

“I felt that moment this is what you were saying when you were in the hospital so would you take chemo right now or would you take an 800-mile bike ride and I was like OK I’ll take the bike ride,” Sirleaf said.

He’s now taking the time to highlight a serious issue. It’s the lack of African American people on the bone marrow registry.

“Please sign up to be a bone marrow donor. There are a lot of African Americans out there and need bone marrow transplants, but they cannot have a transplant because there’s no donor,” Sirleaf said.

Cycling and bonding over black history are what keeps this group tightknit. So does coming together to find a way to beat cancer.