NTSB: Small plane doing roll before fatal crash in Georgia

RHINE, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane was performing a rolling maneuver at low altitude when the aircraft crashed into trees in central Georgia.  

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that a witness said pilot Jake Boney had complained of feeling nauseous after practicing aerobatic maneuvers earlier in the day before he crashed Sept. 12.

The 30-year-old pilot, who worked as a crop duster, was killed in the crash in Rhine southeast of Macon.

The witness told investigators Boney was flying below the tree line and stopped halfway through a rolling maneuver when the plane slammed into the trees at full speed.

The report says an initial examination of the plane’s engine found no signs of mechanical problems.

