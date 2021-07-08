NWS confirms EF1 tornado damaged Effingham Co. neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused damage in one Effingham County neighborhood Wednesday.
At least a dozen homes in the Eagle Pointe subdivision near Springfield felt the effects as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through the area.
Missing siding from houses, torn down fences and uprooted trees were a common sight for neighbors Thursday morning.
Neighbors say rain and winds started around 5 p.m. Wednesday when they felt and heard the impact. It was a sleepless night for many after that.
“I was downstairs, she was upstairs. I just hear the wind really start going and I yelled for her to come down,” said one member of the Peeler family.
“In my house, I have a thing of trimmer line still sitting on the hood of a car that didn’t get moved but it moves a boat and flips it over here,” he said, pointing to a neighbor’s home. “It’s insane.”
Many residents woke up to their yards filled with debris and miscellaneous items thrown around from the storm.
One couple woke up to a tree through their home.
“It was just an adrenaline rush,” said April Orgill. “I was laying in bed and all of the sudden, I just heard like a big pressure of wind, and I come running out of the room — my daughters having a sleepover — and I’m screaming for them to hurry up and come get in the closet. And then by the time we even got to the closet, it was done.”
“Our backyard is a complete mess,” Orgill added. “We have a tree laying on top of our house. It’s pretty bad.”