SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Peach State is full of beautiful towns and cities with rich history and culture, but some towns have odd names. Let’s go through a few.

Between

“Where are you from?” Between, “between what?” Between. This is a town in Walton County with a population of 402, according to the 2020 census.

Tiger

What if the Tiger King visited, would it be Tiger King in Tiger, Georgia? A part of Rabun County, Tiger has a population of 422.

Gumlog

Having mostly one road to get in and out of the community called Gumlog Road, this lakeside community is in Franklin County with a population of 2,358.

Blitch

Blitch is an unincorporated community in Bulloch County named after a local postmaster in the 1900s, W.H. Blitch. The population is unknown.

Quitman

That’s discouraging, but this city is in Brooks County on the border of Georgia and Florida with a population of 4,064.

DrakeTown

This unincorporated community is located in Haralson County and was reportedly founded by Cherokee people who called it “Long Leaf.” The population is unknown.

Talking Rock

In the foothills of Georgia, this town is in Pickens County with a population of 91. Why Talking Rock? Well, some believe it was named after the sound of water rolling off of rocks, with others believing the name comes from local Native American influence.