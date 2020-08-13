Officials: 2 Georgia officers fired, could face charges

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

(Octavio Arango, Daniel Kang)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say two police officers in Georgia who used force to detain the wrong person during a search for a suspect have been fired and could face criminal charges.

Savannah’s mayor and police head condemned the encounter that led to the termination of Savannah police Cpl. Daniel Kang and Sgt. Octavio Arango in a news conference Wednesday.

Police say review of body camera footage and an internal investigation found that the officers had violated several department policies during the incident.

Both officers were fired on July 30.

A district attorney says the case will be presented before a grand jury for criminal consideration in September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 74°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories