Officials: 2 Georgia officers fired, could face charges

Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say two police officers in Georgia who used force to detain the wrong person during a search for a suspect have been fired and could face criminal charges.

Savannah’s mayor and police head condemned the encounter that led to the termination of Savannah police Cpl. Daniel Kang and Sgt. Octavio Arango in a news conference Wednesday.

Police say review of body camera footage and an internal investigation found that the officers had violated several department policies during the incident.

Both officers were fired on July 30. A district attorney says the case will be presented before a grand jury for criminal consideration in September.

