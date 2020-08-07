Officials: 5 business owners charged in federal loan scheme

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Five small business owners have been accused of fraudulently obtaining about $4 million in federal funds and using them for personal expenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the alleged scheme began when four of the business owners took part in loan applications that sought nearly $800,000 for their businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Authorities say the owners reported to having over five dozen employees but had not filed payroll tax forms last year or the first quarter of this year.

Officials say the owners transferred the funds to different accounts once they got the money.

Authorities say one business owner used the funds to buy two luxury cars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Monday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories