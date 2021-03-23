Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of stealing timber from century-old live oak trees at a Civil War battlefield near the Georgia-Tennessee line has been sentenced to about a year in prison.

The National Park Service said in a statement that a ranger at Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, reported in September that the trees were missing.

The area preserves the sites of the 1863 Battle of Chickamauga and the subsequent Battles for Chattanooga.

Officials say a six-month investigation led authorities to 53-year-old James Darren Scott.

Officials say Scott was arrested this month and accepted a plea deal agreeing to serve a year in a Tennessee correctional facility.