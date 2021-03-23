 

Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of stealing timber from century-old live oak trees at a Civil War battlefield near the Georgia-Tennessee line has been sentenced to about a year in prison.

The National Park Service said in a statement that a ranger at Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, reported in September that the trees were missing.

The area preserves the sites of the 1863 Battle of Chickamauga and the subsequent Battles for Chattanooga.

Officials say a six-month investigation led authorities to 53-year-old James Darren Scott.

Officials say Scott was arrested this month and accepted a plea deal agreeing to serve a year in a Tennessee correctional facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 61°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 68°

Friday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 80° 63°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 83° 66°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 75° 48°

Monday

70° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 70° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

9 PM
Rain
76%
65°

64°

10 PM
Rain
72%
64°

64°

11 PM
Showers
60%
64°

64°

12 AM
Showers
37%
64°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
64°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
63°

61°

3 AM
Few Showers
35%
61°

61°

4 AM
Showers
49%
61°

60°

5 AM
Showers
46%
60°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
60°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
64°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories