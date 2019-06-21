One dead, four injured in Georgia after falling tree causes crashes on I-95

Georgia
(CNN) One person is dead and four injured after a tree fell onto a Georgia interstate.

It happened at around 1:30 Friday morning on I-95 near Savannah.

Police say after the tree fell into the left lane, a tractor-trailer struck it.

The collision shattered the windshield, and a woman traveling behind the truck sheared off the top of her car when she hit the tree.

Several other vehicles also struck the tree, causing nine of them to suffer damage.

Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital; one of them later died.

Traffic backed up for miles after investigators closed all northbound lanes.  

