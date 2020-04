MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Earlier today, a pickup truck traveling south on Georgia 137 behind a farm tractor struck the farm tractor in the rear, ejecting the driver of the tractor.

The accident occurred at 10:03 a.m., according to Cpl. M.A. Storey of the Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene by Georgia State Patrol officers.

Marion County – a fatality accident on Georgia 137 at Harold Smith Road (MP 13.12) has blocked all lanes. Estimated time of clearance – 1:30 p.m. Use alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/r51MINVdcF — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) April 30, 2020

Cpl. Storey identified the victim as Mitchell Daryl Bell and confirmed that next of kin had been notified.