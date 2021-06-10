Online renewal of driver’s license now available for Georgia senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) announced a new online renewal option for senior drivers.
Georgians 64 and older now have the option to renew their non-commercial driver’s license online.
The new online option expands DDS renewal choices available for seniors, including mail-in and fax options which have been available since August 2020.
Drivers 64 years of age and older must take and pass a vision exam prior to receiving or renewing a driver’s license.
Vision exam results that have been completed by a licensed optometrist, ophthalmologist or eye doctor can be remotely submitted.
Drivers will need to upload one of the following documents to their online services account to initiate the renewal process:
- Vision Report Form from DDS (DDS-MR-274) found on the DDS website at this link https://dds.georgia.gov/drivers-64-and-over.
- Vision exam dated within the last two years. The exam must include the Visual Acuity Degrees, Horizontal Perception Degrees, or Monocular Field of Vision to be accepted.
- After applying online, customers will receive a decision by email. Those approved for online renewal are able to print a temporary license and can expect the permanent card to be delivered in approximately 30 days.
DDS continues to offer the eye exam in-person at all Customer Service Centers.
Georgia drivers can find complete Driver Services information, including a menu of online services, at www.dds.georgia.gov.