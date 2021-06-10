Online renewal of driver’s license now available for Georgia senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) announced a new online renewal option for senior drivers.

Georgians 64 and older now have the option to renew their non-commercial driver’s license online.

The new online option expands DDS renewal choices available for seniors, including mail-in and fax options which have been available since August 2020.

Drivers 64 years of age and older must take and pass a vision exam prior to receiving or renewing a driver’s license.

Vision exam results that have been completed by a licensed optometrist, ophthalmologist or eye doctor can be remotely submitted.

Drivers will need to upload one of the following documents to their online services account to initiate the renewal process:

Vision Report Form from DDS (DDS-MR-274) found on the DDS website at this link https://dds.georgia.gov/drivers-64-and-over.

Vision exam dated within the last two years. The exam must include the Visual Acuity Degrees, Horizontal Perception Degrees, or Monocular Field of Vision to be accepted.

After applying online, customers will receive a decision by email. Those approved for online renewal are able to print a temporary license and can expect the permanent card to be delivered in approximately 30 days.

DDS continues to offer the eye exam in-person at all Customer Service Centers.

Georgia drivers can find complete Driver Services information, including a menu of online services, at www.dds.georgia.gov.