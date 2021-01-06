 

 

Ossoff claims a win, but race too early to call

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff (left) AP Photo/John Amis and Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue (right) AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is claiming victory, thanking Georgians for “electing me to serve you.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race between Democrat Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue, which is too early to call.

Ossoff made the comments early Wednesday in a speech on social media.

He said the campaign has been about health, jobs and justice for Georgians.

He added that he intends to serve all people in the state.

Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

In the other race, Republican Kelly Loeffler lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

