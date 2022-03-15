GEORGIA (WRBL) – The owner of a child care center in Laurens County, Georgia has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following allegations of child abuse at the center.

Sharon Mills, age 49, was arrested on March 4, 2022.

Mills is the owner of Roseland Child Care Center, which is located at 703 Central Drive in East Dublin, in Laurens County.

According to a news release from the GBI, Mills has been charged with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree (felony), one count of tampering with evidence (felony), one count of influencing a witness (felony) and one count of giving false statements/writings (felony).

The GBI was called in to investigate allegations of abuse at the center by East Dublin Police Department Chief Bill Luecke on March 2, 2022. According to the news release, the mother of a child in the care of the center came to police after her child came home with visible injuries after being left at the center.

Following her arrest, Mills was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

A joint investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.