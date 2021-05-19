 

Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s governor has appointed a panel to determine whether a sheriff accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody should be suspended pending the outcome of federal charges.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

In an executive order Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds to the panel.

Hill has said the prosecution is politically motivated.

