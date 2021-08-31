Parts of Atlanta Airport are closed off as officials investigate suspicious package

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport released an alert at 4:30 p.m. stating officials are investigating a report of a suspicious package.

Director of Communications and Public Affairs of The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Andrew Gobeil, confirms officials are responding to a report of the package.

Officials are taking all necessary precautions and out of extreme caution, Concourse F has been sectioned off allowing officials to investigate.

In addition, there will be, ‘moderate impact to operations,’ at the airport.

News 3 will continue to provide updates as our Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, continues to provide updates.