Paws Humane offers pet adoptions during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made working remotely the new normal. A furry companion may be the solution to making the extended time at home a bit more bearable.

Paws Humane Society has its doors wide open for anyone looking to adopt a pet. They are hoping the holiday season and the extra time people are spending at home will bring them into the adoption center.

“What we’ve been doing is we’ve really been able to work with people, we’ve been allowing people in,” Tricia Montgomery, CEO of Paws Humane Society, said. “They are wearing masks, everyone wants to adopt still because our animals are providing us that companionship and that love and we’re still coming together even though we’re staying apart.”

Paws currently has dozens of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption. Walk-ins are welcome and they additionally have all of their animals’ profiles listed on their website.

Not everyone is able to commit to adopting an animal, so Paws offers other options as well. They have a program called Dogs Day Out where you can spend a few hours with a shelter pet.

“They can take them to the park, they can take them for a walk, take them for a puppuccino at Starbucks, and really enjoy that time with that pup,” Montgomery said. “We also have an incredible fostering program here and what they do is you can foster an animal and see if that animal is right for you as well.”

Paws offers spay/neuter, rescue and adoption services, volunteer opportunities, outreach and education. They have an adoption event from December 9-12, where prospective pet owners will be able to receive $50 off all cats and dogs.