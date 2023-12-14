COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The holiday season is in full swing, and while many are getting ready for family fun, it’s vital to be aware of any potential risks holiday decorations can cause our pets.

According to Courtney Pierce, executive director of Paws Humane, festive holiday plants like mistletoe, holly, and poinsettias are toxic to cats and dogs. If ingested, they can lead to gastrointestinal upset, cardiovascular problems, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Popular decorations like tassels, and ornaments can be deadly if consumed. Ornaments can potentially cut up the lining of a dog or cat’s stomach, leading to internal bleeding and, in worse cases, death.

Pierce went on to share these tips about Christmas tree safety with WRBL.

“You want to make sure it’s secured and can’t be knocked over the water that is in the Christmas tree. You want to make sure that your pets are not drinking that and you want to skip the tinsel if you have cats,” said Pierce. “That can cause some intestinal blockages.”

Pierce suggests using a tree skirt or preventing your pet’s access altogether.

She went on to say that anyone traveling with pets should ensure they are microchipped so that if your pet gets lost, they can be returned to you. More information on holiday pet safety and up-and-coming Paws events can be found here.