Paws Humane Society waiving adoption fees for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society is doing a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special from Dec. 21-23.

All humane society adoptions will be fee-waived to make sure their animals find homes for the holiday season.

“As the saying goes, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and that goes for our furry friends too,” says Courtney Piece, Director of Adoptions and Admissions. “Paws Humane Society believes every companion animal deserves a home for Christmas, but we need the community’s help to ensure a Merry Christmas for both the pets and people of the Chattahoochee Valley.”

Donations are also encouraged during this time to help Paws with their mission.

They are currently accepting pet food and supply donations, which they are placing under their “giving tree” in the lobby. In addition to ornaments, the giving tree includes tags that represent donations that the shelter needs.

“We need all kinds of donations,” CEO Tricia Montgomery said. “Everything from pee pads to peanut butter, dog food, cat food, and cash donations are always acceptable. Here at Paws Humane Society, we rely on donations to keep the lives of these pets going.”

Paws’ list of adoptable animals are listed on their website, and, in order to adopt, prospective pet parents can view the animal’s profile and click “Apply for Adoption.”

For people that want to visit the animals in person, masks are required upon entering the building.

In order to get fees waived, all adopters must have an approved application.