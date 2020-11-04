Perdue hoping for victory over Ossoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Senator David Perdue also hitching his hopes on his close support for President Donald Trump.

Perdue and his supporters watched the returns at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead. Incumbent Republican Senator is in an extremely tight race with Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Also, we can’t forget to mention there’s a Libertarian challenger, Shane Hazel, that could really shake things up.

If Hazel performs well, that could force this race into a run-off in January, yet members of the Georgia Republican Party are not concerned about that possibility at all.

Stewart Bragg is the Executive Director of the Georgia Republican Party.

“Georgia is a changing state, we know that, but I think that overwhelming, that the voters in Georgia, once they do realize solely what the difference is between David Purdue and his opponent, I don’t think that we’re going to be in that situation, personally, but I think that the difference between socialism and radical policy will be played out and you’ll see it on election day,” said Brag

Tuesday night, the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, took to the stage and shared several interesting measurables that the campaign has taken this year.

He said that they have raised more money this year than ever before and they have the largest ground game in the Georgia Republican Party history.

They have knocked on 2.8 million doors in Georgia and mailed over 15 million pieces of mail which is well over the number of registered voters in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Republican Party says they’ve taken the necessary steps to ensure four more years of President Donald Trump and six more years of Senator David Perdue. At this point, it’s just too close to call.

Members of Senator David Purdue’s campaign team said that Senator Purdue would not be speaking Tuesday night, as the race was just too close to make any remarks. However, his campaign did say they feel really good about the numbers they’ve seen so far.