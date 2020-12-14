MACONG, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Acting US Attorney has been named for the Middle District of Georgia, following the resignation of Charles Peeler on Dec. 11, 2020.

Peter D. Leary, who has served as the First Assistant US Attorney since 2018 was named to the position, following Peeler’s return to the private legal world.

Leary has served as a prosecutor in the Middle District of Georgia since 2021, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office. Since joining the USAO, Leary has worked as the Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council coordinator, the Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property prosecutor, and the First Assistant US Attorney.

In 2019, Leary received the Anti-Defamation League’s SHIELD award alongside FBI and Department of Justice partners. In 2018, Leary shared the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Thomson Reuters Award for Excellence in Criminal Investigation with the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve the citizens of the Middle District of Georgia in this new role,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I pledge to continue the great legacy of this office by working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that justice is served with integrity and a steadfast dedication to upholding the rule of law.”

In his new position as Acting US Attorney for the MDGA, Leary will be the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the region, covering 70 of Georgia’s counties.