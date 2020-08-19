Phenix City man arrested after investigation into child exploitation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) -A Phenix City man is under arrest after police say he attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child.

According to Troup County investigators Dusty Byron Adzic, age 24, was arrested Tuesday following an operation conducted by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On August 17, during an operation setup by police, Adzic, who is from Phenix City, communicated with a member of the ICAC Task Force who was acting as an underage female child, according to investigators. During these communications, explicit conversation along with images and videos from Adzic were sent to the investigator.

On August 18th, Adzic was arrested after being located in Troup County and booked Troup County Jail.

Adzic is charged with Criminal Attempt Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Exploitation under the Child Exploitation and Prevention Act, both Felonies.