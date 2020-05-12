Phoebe donates 50K masks through donations to COVID-19 Relief Fund

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health says it will donate 50,000 masks to the “Mask Up Albany” campaign after the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund received enough donations to purchase 100,000 cloth masks.

The health system has already sent 5,000 masks to its partners at Albany Area Primary Healthcare. Phoebe representatives say the remaining masks from the 100,000 will be distributed to patients and other organizations in need.

Additionally, Phoebe reports that as of noon on May 12, there are 60 COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 11 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. There are no coronavirus patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.

So far, Phoebe reports that 301 of their inpatients have recovered from the virus, while 91 have died from the virus at Phoebe Putney and 26 at Phoebe Sumter.