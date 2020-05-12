Phoebe donates 50K masks through donations to COVID-19 Relief Fund

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health says it will donate 50,000 masks to the “Mask Up Albany” campaign after the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund received enough donations to purchase 100,000 cloth masks.
The health system has already sent 5,000 masks to its partners at Albany Area Primary Healthcare. Phoebe representatives say the remaining masks from the 100,000 will be distributed to patients and other organizations in need.
Additionally, Phoebe reports that as of noon on May 12, there are 60 COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 11 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. There are no coronavirus patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.
So far, Phoebe reports that 301 of their inpatients have recovered from the virus, while 91 have died from the virus at Phoebe Putney and 26 at Phoebe Sumter.
“The decline in our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has leveled off in the past couple of weeks, and we reported three additional COVID-19 deaths for our system today. The virus is still active in our community, and wearing masks is one of the best ways to reduce the potential for transmission. That’s why Phoebe is supporting the efforts of city and county leaders to provide reusable masks to every person in Dougherty County. We used donations to the Phoebe Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to purchase 100,000 high-quality cloth masks that arrived yesterday. We are providing more than 50,000 of those masks to the “Mask Up Albany” campaign. We’ve already sent 5,000 to our partners at Albany Area Primary Health Care who are assisting in this effort to ensure our community has access to this vital protective equipment. The remainder of the masks will be given to our patients and distributed through other organizations, and Phoebe plans to buy more masks to help protect the public in the near future.”Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer