Phoebe Foundation donates 50K masks for Mask Up Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A promised donation of at least 50,000 masks by the Phoebe Foundation came today, with the masks going to the Mask Up Albany Task Force.

The task force’s goal is to ensure everyone living in Dougherty County has access to a mask, according to Phoebe Health.

(Photo courtesy Phoebe Foundation)

“We are grateful our city and county officials recognize the importance of encouraging people to wear masks as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to do our part to help lead this effort. We will continue to be here to meet the healthcare needs of our community as long as COVID-19 persists, but we also want to do all we can to educate the public and keep people from contracting the virus,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.

Donations made to the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund were used to purchase 100,000 high-quality, reusable cloth masks. A foundation spokesperson says that at least half of those masks will be distributed by the Mask Up Albany Task Force, with the rest to be used by Phoebe facilities for patients and visitors during the pandemic.

(Photo courtesy Phoebe Foundation)

“We have received tremendous support from our community throughout our COVID-19 response, including generous donations to our relief fund, and this is one more way we can give back. Distributing masks to protect our community is a wonderful use for those donations,” said Carolyn Higgins, Phoebe Foundation President and Chief Fundraising Officer.

Phoebe says they have also given more than 7,600 masks produced by Phoebe workers and volunteers to first responders and community organizations in need.

The donated masks were distributed at Sherwood Baptist Church’s Hope Center. Masks will also be distributed from the Salvation Army and the Albany Area YMCA, as well as through several churches who have been handing out masks to the community.

(Photo courtesy Phoebe Foundation)

“The CDC recommends the use of face coverings, especially in places like Albany that have experienced significant community-based transmission of coronavirus. We know the virus can spread easily among people who are in close proximity, even if they are just talking to each other. If everyone wears a mask around others, it dramatically reduces the chances of transmission by asymptomatic individuals who have the virus,” said Steven Kitchen, MD, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

Mask Up Albany is chaired by Sharon Subadan, Albany City Manager, and made up of officials, business and church leaders, non-profit representatives, and community volunteers from Albany and Dougherty County.