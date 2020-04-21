Phoebe Foundation receives $1 million donation from Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her husband, Jeff Sprecher

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and her husband Jeff Sprecher, Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, have donated $1 million to the Phoebe Foundation to provide personal protective equipment for Phoebe care team members on the front lines against COVID-19.

“Sen. Loeffler has been a wonderful partner with Phoebe throughout our entire response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have spoken with her numerous times, and she has been a passionate advocate for hospitals in our state as we have sought federal resources to assist in our efforts to meet the unprecedented healthcare needs created by this public health crisis. I was blown away several weeks ago when Kelly and Jeff offered such a generous personal donation to help the Phoebe Family. They were clear, they want their gift to pay for PPE for our frontline staff, and that is exactly how we will utilize their donation,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer said.

The coronavirus response from Phoebe has required a year’s worth of PPE every 10 days, according to a Phoebe spokesperson. They say the price of purchasing more PPE has made them go great lengths as a result of inflation for the supply.

“We are so grateful for this donation that will help offset our incredible, unanticipated expenses. We are especially thankful that this gift is already helping us protect our staff,” Steiner said.

The donation went to the Phoebe Foundation, an organization aimed at supporting Phoebe Putney Health System. The organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund launched to serve the community during the current pandemic.