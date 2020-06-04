Phoebe Health announces first day without COVID-19 patients in main hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health says they have reached an important milestone in their COVID-19 response amid the ongoing pandemic.

A Phoebe spokesperson released the most up-to-date numbers from the hospital system and confirmed that for the first time since March, there are no COVID-19 patients being treated in their main hospital or new coronavirus admissions in the past 24 hours.

“Thankfully, as our number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease slowly but steadily, we have reached an important milestone. Today, for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began in early March, we do not have any COVID-19 patients in our main hospital, and we did not have any new COVID-19 admissions in the last 24 hours. The final intensive care unit that was reserved for COVID-19 patients on our main campus is temporarily closed to be deep-cleaned and sanitized, and it will reopen soon. Right now, all 39 of our COVID-19 patients in Albany are being cared for at Phoebe North where we are operating two ICUs and three general medical units for COVID-19 patients, with the ability expand capacity immediately as needed. Those units continue to operate exceedingly well, and we appreciate the state support that allowed us to stand them up quickly during the height of the crisis. I am extremely proud of all the team members at our main campus who compassionately dedicated so much energy and effort over the last three months responding to this pandemic. While the bulk of that response has transitioned to Phoebe North, every member of the Phoebe Family remains ready and committed to take on any future challenges posed by the virus to ensure we provide the care the people of southwest Georgia need.” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer

Along with the announcement, Phoebe’s current numbers are as follows:

Right now there are 39 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga., while there are only three patients being treated for coronavirus at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga.

Additionally, there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 at Phoebe Worth Medical Center. The health system says 378 inpatients have recovered form the coronavirus, while 100 patients have died at Phoebe Putney and 30 at Phoebe Sumter since the pandemic began.