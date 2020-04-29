Phoebe Health prepared to discontinue drive-through COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health says that with a new, state-run coronavirus testing site open in Albany, they will wind down operation of their own COVID-19 hotline and drive-through testing location.

Phoebe was the first health system in the region to create a coronavirus hotline, answer questions, and screen patients, starting on March 10. Their drive-through testing site opened March 16.

“Our hotline and drive-through testing sites have been a tremendous benefit to the people of southwest Georgia and have helped our region lead the way in COVID-19 testing in the state. Phoebe nurses have fielded more than 15,500 calls to our hotline, and our personnel have collected around 3,000 swabs at our drive-through sites in Albany and Americus. We appreciate the efforts of Gov. Kemp and other state leaders to open a testing site in Albany to handle this important function for our area,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.

Now, with state-run testing sites opening, Phoebe is moving to end its own testing as demand decreases. Phoebe’s hotline for COVID-19 will continue to take calls through May 6. Over the next week, the organization says any callers to the hotline in Albany will be directed to request an appointment at the state-run testing site.

“We are proud to have taken the lead in providing COVID-19 information and testing in Georgia. It has taken considerable manpower and resources to operate those services. We’ve had as many as 21 nurses fielding hotline calls at one time, and it takes about 15 clinicians to operate the main drive-through site. We are now able to reassign those staff members to providing care to COVID patients and to serving the needs of non-COVID patients as we carefully and safely restart services that have been curtailed during our COVID response,” Steiner said.

Phoebe Sumter will continue its drive-through operations through May 6, too as there is not a state testing site in Americus, Ga.

“COVID-19 testing will still be available at Phoebe Physicians primary care clinics, as well as Phoebe urgent care clinics and the Community Care Clinic in Albany. To schedule a testing appointment at the new state site in Albany, patients need to call 706-721-1852, visit augustahealth.org/COVID19 or download the AU Health ExpressCare app,” Phoebe Health said in a statement.