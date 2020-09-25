Phoebe Health System releases latest COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health System released their latest daily COVID-19 update, showing their most recent totals of patients and cases at their facilities.

Phoebe officials say that while they are still getting new cases of COVID-19 at their facilities, their numbers are trending downward.

“Although we did have four new COVID-19 admissions yesterday, our numbers have declined over the last couple of weeks. This week, we reached our lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our health system since June 24, and for the first time since late June, we had two days this week with no new COVID-19 hospital admissions in Albany. While we are grateful for this good news, it is no time to celebrate. We know the virus is still being transmitted in our communities, and there is the potential for another wave of cases as we enter flu season this fall and winter. We encourage everyone to continue to be smart and practice the proper precautions to avoid the virus. We all need to work together to protect our communities and keep our numbers going in the right direction.” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer.

Here is the data from Phoebe Health for Sept. 25:

The Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital currently has 32 patients being treated for COVID-19. The total number of cases in Doughtery County since the pandemic started is 3,129 reported as of Sept. 24 by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has four patients who have contracted COVID-19. The total number of cases in Sumter County totals at 928, since the pandemic started reported as of Sept. 24 by the GaDPH.

No COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.

In Columbus, the GaDPH reports 254 new COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 24. The county’s cumulative total since the pandemic started sits at 5,944.

In Troup County, the GaDPH reports 24 new COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 24. The total number of cases sits at 5,944 since the pandemic started.

The numbers of recoveries in Georgia are not being reported by the state.