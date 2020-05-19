Phoebe Health to use remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health announced that they will begin using remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients starting May 20.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been tested for use as a treatment for the coronavirus will expand to a clinical trial at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The hospital system says that some hospitalized patients who were treated with remdesivir recovered faster than those who received a placebo.

“This is an encouraging development. Remdesivir is the first drug shown through clinical research to be a potentially helpful tool in the treatment of COVID-19. It certainly is not a cure, but it does appear to reduce the severity and length of the illness in some patients,” said Steven Kitchen, MD, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

Phoebe received 165 vials of remdesivir and is one of eight hospitals to receive the drug in Georgia’s allotment. A larger allotment is supposed to arrive next week.

“Our physicians and pharmacists have carefully laid out protocols to identify patients for whom this treatment is appropriate under the strict guidelines of the emergency use authorization. We are pleased to have this new option to help care for our COVID-19 patients, and we are hopeful that it will show positive results,” Dr. Kitchen said.

According to a release by the hospital, results of the initial study on remdesivir showed the median duration of hospitalization was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir, while patients on the placebo were hospitalized for 15 days.

Remdesivir is not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but has been granted emergency use authorization to expand the drug in controlled settings.

“Although we are far below our peak numbers, we continue to care for dozens of COVID-19 patients, and our health system remains in the thick of the battle against this illness. We certainly hope and expect to receive additional shipments of remdesivir as supplies become more readily available,” Dr. Kitchen said.