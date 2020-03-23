Phoebe-Putney Health System expanding coronavirus testing to Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Healthcare is opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Americus at noon on Monday. The site will be staffed by Phoebe Physicians at Phoebe-Sumter Medical Center.

The new drive-through location will be the second site that Phoebe Healthcare is opening, the other site is at Phoebe-Putney in Albany, Ga.

The move comes as Phoebe-Putney Hospital in Albany reported 83 confirmed cases and hundreds of tests awaiting results. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the state had 52 confirmed cases in Dougherty County, which is Albany. The state is listing the cases by the patient’s home county. The Phoebe number is higher than the state’s because it includes numbers from surrounding counties, according to Phoebe spokesman Ben Roberts.

Patients who want to ask about testing will go through the same process as other locations. The first step is to call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at 229-312-1919. Phoebe nurses will be screened over the phone, and if you meet testing criteria, you’ll be assigned an appointment time for the drive-through site.

Coronavirus Hotline hours have been extended and are now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting March 24, both drive-through locations in Albany and Americus will collect samples from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.