Phoebe releases their latest coronavirus numbers

As of noon Friday, the Phoebe Healthcare system has released their latest COVID-19 numbers.

To date they have had 2,327 positive test results and 4,942 negative test results. The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 stands at 1,788 to date.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has recorded 82 deaths from the virus. Phoebe Sumter has recorded 23 COVID-19 related deaths.

Fifty-seven patients have tested positive for the virus at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, 17 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, and one at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.

The total number of patients awaiting test results stands at 189. Over the past 24 hours, Phoebe has received 203 negative test results and 24 positives, including two additional deaths of COVID-19 patients.