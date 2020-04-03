Phoebe Sumter accepts tablet donation for patients to communicate while isolated

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – General Surgeon Dr. Kristin Collier put a call out for donations of tablets on March 27. In her request, she asked for 20 tablets for coronavirus patients in isolation so they could stay in contact with their families.

On March 31, Dr. Collier accepted 20 brand new tablets donated by the owners of Transcending Enterprises, John and Debra Goodall.

“The thing that bothers me most about all of this is the isolation and loneliness these patients must be feeling right now. There are no visitors and some of our patients are using older phones which do not have videoing capabilities,” said Dr. Collier. “The face-to-face contact makes a huge difference in the life of these patients and families.”

Dr. Collier received a message from Allison, the Goodalls’ daughter, telling her the family wanted to help. That Saturday, Dr. Collier says Allison had gone to Walmart and bought every tablet they had left on the shelf in Americus.

Other companies and residents in the community have donated tablets to Phoebe Sumter too, giving a total of 38 tablets to the hospital. Not only will they be used for COVID-19 patients, other patients with no way to video conference with family while visitation is restricted will have a chance to see their loved ones.

Phoebe Sumter is still accepting donations of smart phones, iPads, and tablets. They can be dropped off at Phoebe Sumter Surgery Center at 120 U.S. Highway 280 in Americus.