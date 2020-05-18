Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers show “fairly significant increase” in patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health’s latest report on their COVID-19 patient numbers shows what they are calling a significant increase in the number of patients being treated for the coronavirus.
In their latest release, Phoebe said “Today’s numbers show a fairly significant increase in the number of patients Phoebe is treating for COVID-19, but that does not necessarily indicate a spike in positive cases. A testing issue has increased the number of patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 at Phoebe hospitals in Albany and Americus.”
Across the three hospitals treating coronavirus patients mentioned in the latest report, Phoebe says there are currently 67 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, with 40 confirmed positive and 27 with pending results.
Phoebe Sumter in Americus has 24 patients, with 12 confirmed positive and 12 pending results, while Phoebe Worth currently has zero patients. So far, the Phoebe Health System reports 326 inpatients have recovered from COVID-19, while 92 have died at Phoebe Putney and 27 at Phoebe Sumter.
“For the last seven weeks, we have been able to conduct in-house rapid COVID-19 testing on every patient being admitted to our hospitals. Knowing right away whether patients are positive has allowed us to admit them to units where they will receive the most appropriate care, cohort COVID-19 patients together, conserve personal protective equipment and best protect our staff. Unfortunately, our supply of rapid tests ran out over the weekend, and we are now forced to wait several days to get lab results back. Out of an abundance of caution, we must treat any patient with any coronavirus symptoms as a PUI until we receive a test result. That’s just the right thing to do to protect our staff and other patients. It is imperative that we have uninterrupted access to rapid testing, and it is frustrating that the supply of reagents needed to conduct that testing has been inconsistent. We have come close to running out on previous occasions, and a shipment we were supposed to receive last week did not arrive. We are working with our state and federal partners to try ensure more reliable deliveries of these vital tests.”Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.