Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers show “fairly significant increase” in patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Health’s latest report on their COVID-19 patient numbers shows what they are calling a significant increase in the number of patients being treated for the coronavirus.

In their latest release, Phoebe said “Today’s numbers show a fairly significant increase in the number of patients Phoebe is treating for COVID-19, but that does not necessarily indicate a spike in positive cases. A testing issue has increased the number of patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 at Phoebe hospitals in Albany and Americus.”

Across the three hospitals treating coronavirus patients mentioned in the latest report, Phoebe says there are currently 67 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, with 40 confirmed positive and 27 with pending results.

Phoebe Sumter in Americus has 24 patients, with 12 confirmed positive and 12 pending results, while Phoebe Worth currently has zero patients. So far, the Phoebe Health System reports 326 inpatients have recovered from COVID-19, while 92 have died at Phoebe Putney and 27 at Phoebe Sumter.