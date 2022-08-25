PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Aug. 24 at around 7:20 p.m., Peachtree City emergency officers responded to a fire at the Wal-Mart on 2717 West Hwy 54.

According to the Peach Tree City Police Department, three police officers sustained smoke inhalation injuries after they entered the building to ensure everyone was evacuated. The officers were treated and later released from Fayette Piedmont Hospital.

The fire was extinguished at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 25 by the Peachtree City Fire department, with help from Coweta County, Fayetteville and Fayette County responders.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was intentional.

Officials say that the store’s sprinkler system functioned as intended, with adequate water pressure.

The store’s interior and roof was severely damaged, and there is no timeline as to when it will re-open.

No one was seriously injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Brad Milstein at bmilstein@peachtree-city.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted by phone at (770) 487-6010 or online.