Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics staff give holiday surprise to families in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Staff at Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics at Midtown Columbus held a contest where patient families could write a letter explaining why they need help this holiday season.

This morning, they surprised three families in need with Christmas gifts.

“It is a wonderful thing to be able to do this and to be able to make someone’s Christmas,” Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics’ Dr. Barbara Brown said.

“The feeling in all of our hearts it’s inexplicable. The joy that we get for doing this… it just kind of brings you back home and just a reminder of why we do this and the love that we have for all of our patients.”

Staff bought these gifts using their own money. The gifts under the tree overflowed to fill the waiting room. Staff members helped load up these families’ cars with toys, clothing and more.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m excited,” Tanuska Jackson, one of the recipients, said. “I have a lot of feelings right now; thankful… I know my kids will be happy.”

Upon receiving the gifts, hugs were exchanged between staff members and the families. Staff members shed tears as the recipients expressed their gratitude.

“The reactions were just overwhelming,” Dr. Brown said. “I think you witnessed us having a moment and crying a little bit with one of the moms because she had a particularly tough time this year. Their reactions were just overwhelming joy and happiness.”

Piedmont staff is hoping this gesture brings joy and a sense of normalcy to those families this holiday season.