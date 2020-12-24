 

Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics staff give holiday surprise to families in need

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Staff at Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics at Midtown Columbus held a contest where patient families could write a letter explaining why they need help this holiday season. 

This morning, they surprised three families in need with Christmas gifts. 

“It is a wonderful thing to be able to do this and to be able to make someone’s Christmas,” Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics’ Dr. Barbara Brown said.

“The feeling in all of our hearts it’s inexplicable. The joy that we get for doing this… it just kind of brings you back home and just a reminder of why we do this and the love that we have for all of our patients.”

Staff bought these gifts using their own money. The gifts under the tree overflowed to fill the waiting room. Staff members helped load up these families’ cars with toys, clothing and more

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m excited,” Tanuska Jackson, one of the recipients, said.  “I have a lot of feelings right now; thankful… I know my kids will be happy.”

Upon receiving the gifts, hugs were exchanged between staff members and the families. Staff members shed tears as the recipients expressed their gratitude. 

“The reactions were just overwhelming,” Dr. Brown said. “I think you witnessed us having a moment and crying a little bit with one of the moms because she had a particularly tough time this year. Their reactions were just overwhelming joy and happiness.”

Piedmont staff is hoping this gesture brings joy and a sense of normalcy to those families this holiday season. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

54° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 55°

Thursday

58° / 28°
Rain
Rain 100% 58° 28°

Friday

40° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 40° 23°

Saturday

48° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 48° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 33°

Monday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 62° 42°

Tuesday

62° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 62° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

2 AM
Showers
39%
54°

54°

3 AM
Light Rain
69%
54°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

56°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

57°

8 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

9 AM
Rain
100%
57°

58°

10 AM
Rain
100%
58°

58°

11 AM
Rain
100%
58°

57°

12 PM
Rain
90%
57°

56°

1 PM
Rain
80%
56°

53°

2 PM
Rain
65%
53°

50°

3 PM
Rain
66%
50°

48°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
48°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
18%
46°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
42°

39°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
2%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
32°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
31°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss