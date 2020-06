In this 2012 photo provided by Bethany Hahn is a flock of turkeys at a Minnesota poultry farm. Midwestern states are struggling to contain a virulent strain of bird flu that has doomed millions of turkeys and chickens since March. (Bethany Hahn via AP)

The Justice Department says a federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

Among those charged is Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Jayson Penn. They are the first executives to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.