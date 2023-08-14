TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the identity of the Georgia pilot who was killed in a plane crash on Thursday morning.

66-year-old Todd Bruno, of Jonesboro, was found dead at the crash site around 2.5 miles from Popular Trace, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruno was flying a Cessna P210N from the Sarasota International Airport to the Upson County Airport in Thomaston, Georgia. He was the only person onboard the plane.

Further investigation revealed the left wing and part of the plane’s tail were ripped off prior to the crash.

On Saturday, hunters in the Old Wire Road area told authorities they found what they believe to be some of the wing and tail of the plane.

The crash remains under investigation. WRBL will keep you updated.