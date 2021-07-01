Plains High School reopens, celebrating 100 years

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just in time for the school’s 100th birthday, Plains High School has officially re-opened after being forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school once attended by Former United States President Jimmy Carter is back in session, with brand new renovations.

Farm Manager for the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm Brett Morgan lacks the words to describe how the reopening feels to him and park officials.

“Remarkable. That would be the first thing I would say. 1921. We just went through renovations. We’ve had a lot of projects going on. 100 years later. This is 100 years right now,” said Morgan.

Some of the renovations include an interactive voting booth, to reflect on the many accomplishments of President Carter, and an opportunity to sit in a mock desk of the Commander in Chief.

Most renovations were complete before the pandemic, but when the park shut down, so did the new exhibits.

“We never got to show it to the public! If you come to Plains tomorrow to see the high school, everything in this building, if you’ve been in this building before, you need to come back,” said Morgan.

Even while making renovations, site officials made sure to keep many elements of the parks original-historic charm.

“Like right now, we’re in an actual classroom. This classroom is where President Carter would have been in here,” said Morgan.

But these days, he’s just a few miles down the road. Which park officials say make this tourist attraction even more special.

“If you’ve never been here, this is the best first stop,” said Morgan.

In addition to Plains High School, parks officials hope tourist will consider visiting the Train Depot and the Jimmy Carter Boy Hood farm when making a stop in Plains, Georgia.