Plains honors Presidents and our nations history with Sister Festival

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – The people of Plains, Georgia have come together with the community of Marshfield, Missouri to join their town festivals.

The Sister Festival Signing Ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Carter family’s home church, Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. There, generations of Carters and Eisenhowers were reunited.

The Peanut Festival of Plains celebrates the peanut harvest and a family the community of Plains is very proud of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are honored each year for their humanitarian work.

In Marshfield, Missouri former President Eisenhower and his family ties helped start The Cherry Blossom Festival that brings the town and former first families together to reflect and educate the community on U.S. History.

Two small rural towns, 800 miles apart came together, and are now Sister Festivals. The room was filled with members from both communities dressed in pink, to resemble the cherry blossom trees.

Mary Jean Eisenhower is the granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower and she said, “One of the joys of being here and seeing this marriage between the two festivals take place is the fact that Jimmy Carter is the greatest humanitarian that walked the earth, it’s always about somebody else and it’s always a heartfelt and sincere thing … they both came from very small towns and ended up world leaders and it takes a very special humanitarian to do that.”

M. Eisenhower’s granddaughter says, that even though the two may not have politically agreed, their souls were very compatible, and our nation needs more of that.

Following the signing ceremony that brought these two festivals together, they held a little birthday party for President Jimmy Carter as his birthday is on Oct. 1. His son Chip Carter sliced the cake and lemonade was shared with members of the community.

The Peanut Festival of Plains and The Cherry Blossom Festival of Marshfield, Missouri both celebrate first families and our nation’s history; they hope to honor both as they become Sister Festivals.