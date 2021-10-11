Plane crash at Atlanta area airport kills 4, Jonathan Rosen, daughter among victims

Emergency Response teams work the scene of a fatal small plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in DeKalb County, Ga. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The CEO of Synovus-owned Entaire Global Companies has died in a plane crash. Jonathan Rosen, CEO of Entaire Global Companies was among four victims in a plane crash in Atlanta on Friday. Rosen’s 14-year-old daughter, Allison Rosen, also died in the crash.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reports the names of the victims in the plane crash are:

Jonathan Rosen, 47

Allison Rosen, 14

Julia Smith, 13

Lauren Harrington, 42

(Jonathan Rose, Credit: The JD Rosen Foundation)

The JD Rosen Foundation confirmed, Rosen, the CEO of Entaire Global Companies, along with his daughter Allison Rosen died in the crash last Friday.

“We are so extremely sad to share that Jonathan was taken from this world too soon. Jonathan David Rosen, 47, together with his daughter, Allie Rosen died unexpectedly on October 8, 2021. They both made the world a better place and will be missed by many. We hope that you will help us carry on his legacy.“ JD Rosen Foundation

Entaire Global Companies is a division of of Columbus-based Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus acquired the the company in 2016, with Rosen continuing to serve as an executive.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A small plane has crashed just after takeoff from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire.

A Dekalb County fire official says all four occupants of the single-engine craft died.

The official says at least 15 firefighters stationed at the airport extinguished the flames relatively quickly. Officials have not released the identities of those killed.

There was no immediate indication what may have caused the crash.

The airport is described as Georgia’s second-busiest behind Atlanta’s major Hartsfield-Jackson airport.