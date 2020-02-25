Plane crashes at Daniel Field airport in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plane ran off the runway and crashed into a fence at Daniel Field Airport, near Highland Avenue and Wrightsboro Road in Augusta on Sunday.

The Augusta Fire Department responded to the single pilot plane crash. The fire department spokesman, Jason DeHart, says the pilot was trying to land the plane on the runway but could not stop and went through the airport’s fence. The aircraft continued to Highland Avenue and finally came to a stop at a carport.

A witness describes what he saw before the plane went down. “I was coming from my neighborhood, and I could witness and hear a plane above me,” explained Richard Stephens. “It was coming in low and fast. From where I was, I could see above the Jaguar Stadium, and I saw him turn coming in, but he was slanted a bit. He was coming over this tree line right above hill coming from the golf course.”

Stephens says the engine did not sound normal. “It was louder than usual, and I’m near an airport, you hear planes all of the time,” described Stephens. “It was loud, so I figured it was low.”

Augusta Aviation issued a statement saying —- “The aircraft (was) landing on Runway 11 and for unknown reasons, was unable to stop after touching down on the runway.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the aircraft to crash.