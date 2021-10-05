Plane crashes in east Georgia, killing at least 1 person

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say at least one person has been killed in a plane crash in east Georgia. The Augusta Chronicle reports that the plane went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area.

McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson says deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m. He said they searched the area and found the wreckage in the field.

Williamson says the plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. He confirmed that it was a fatal crash, but did not specify how many people were on board or died.

Few other details were immediately available.