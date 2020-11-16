Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Georgia mobile home park

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) – Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting at a mobile home park in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officers responding to the scene of the shooting Sunday night in Jonesboro found one of the victims dead.

Clayton County police spokeswoman Aubriel Stroud said the three other victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them later died.

Police have not identified the victims. They have also not said what led to the shooting. Stroud said Monday morning that the condition of the two surviving victims is unknown.