VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – Police are investigating after two students were wounded in attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and a 12-year-old boy got stabbed in a fight Monday morning in Valdosta as they were waiting for school buses at two different stops.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the attacks were not related, though they were reported about 10 minutes apart.

The stabbing victim was treated and released at a hospital, while the teenager who got shot was in stable condition.

The Valdosta Daily Times reported a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault.

Police officials said the shooting victim was not cooperating with investigators.