ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a shooting in the greater Atlanta area has left three people dead and three others wounded.

Police in Dekalb County said the six people were shot Sunday night at a condominium complex near Clarkston in an eastern suburb of Atlanta.

A police spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 911 callers reported shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday and that officers found five people shot, three fatally.

The newspaper report added the two wounded were taken to hospitals with serious injuries and a final shooting victim arrived later at a hospital.

The condition of the sixth victim wasn’t immediately known and police said they made no immediate arrests.